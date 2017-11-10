Canada vs USWNT Live Updates  of the 2017 International Friendly

Canada:1, United States:2

Prediction: Both teams will come out strong, but the United States will get on the board first in the second half and pull off the win.

The USWNT will be led by Jill Ellis while CanWNT will be led by John Herdman.

Lineup Prediction for CanWNT: Sheridan; Chapman, Zadorsky, Quinn, Agnew; Scott, Kelly, Fleming; Sinclair, Leon, Beckie

Lineup prediction for USWNT: Harris; Short, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett, Smith; Ertz, Lloyd, Mewis; Morgan, Press, Rapinoe

The match will take place at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California at 8:00 pm central (6:00 PT) The game will be broadcasted via FoxSports 1 in the US and TSN1 in Canada.

Desire Scott battles for the ball in a match against Costa Rica//Source:Adam Pulicicchio via Getty Images 1 1

What to look for (Canada) Look for Canada's offense from the start. They'll be looking to get on the board first. Sunday might see a few more Canadians get the debut, including two 16-year-olds.

What to look for (United States): Look for the defense to change. Jill Ellis might but Sofia Huerta in place for Abby Dahlkemper. Or put Emily Sonnett who has not seen minutes in over a year for the National Team. She might also put Ashlyn Harris in goal.

Just a few days ago the USWNT took on CanWNT at BC Place in Vancouver in what was an exciting match that ended 1-1. Goals from USA's Alex Morgan and Canada's Adriana Leon. Good evening and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of the match between the Canadian Women’s National Team and the United States Women’s National Team at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California I'm Addison Hadley and I will be your host for what will be a physical and exciting match to end the year for the USWNT.