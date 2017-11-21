10 NWSL players are called up to compete in Canada's final match of 2017

Christine Sinclair | Photo: canadasoccer.com

On November 28th the Canadian Women's National Team will take on Norway in their final match of 2017. Canada just recently played the United States in a series of two games, where they tied one and lost the other. Team Canada is looking to finish the year on a high. As they look ahead into 2018, Canada will prepare for the Algarve Cup and CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. Head coach John Herdmann is looking to get the team back together and finding that gel again after two tough losses and six months of the original team not playing together. Four players will be returning to the roster after being busy with club commitments in Europe, 10 from the NWSL, one 16-year-old, and three pending approval from NCAA.

Team goal celebration | Photo: canadasoccer.com

Canada is currently placed in 5th place and Norway is listed at 14th in FIFA World Rankings. Norway is one of the top competitors in Europe and will be a tough battle for Canada as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in the new year.

Five NWSL teams will be represented in this match: Washington Spirit, Boston Breakers, FC Kansas City (now relocating to Real Salt Lake), Portland Thorns and Houston Dash. Players from the NWSL include Stephanie Labbe (Washington Spirit), Lindsey Agnew (Washington Spirit), Allysha Chapman (Boston Breakers), Shelina Zadorsky (Washington Spirit), Maegan Kelly (FC Kansas City/ Real Salt Lake), Desiree Scott (FC Kansas City/Real Salt Lake), Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Janine Beckie (Houston Dash), Adrianna Leon (Boston Breakers) and Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash).

Janine Beckie going for the ball | Photo: FRANCISCO LEONG - AFP/Getty Images

Official Roster

Along with these ten players from the NWSL, 12 other players will join them in the final match of 2017. Here is the official roster.

GK Stephanie Labbe, age 31, from Stony Plain, AB/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

GK Erin McLeod, age 34, from St. Albert, AB/ FC Rosengård (Damallsvenskan)

FB Lindsay Agnew, age 22, from Kingston, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

FB Allysha Chapman, age 28, from Courtice, ON/ Boston Breakers (NWSL)

FB Ashley Lawrence, age 22, from Caledon, ON/Paris Saint German (Division 1 Féminine France)

FB Shannon Woeller, age 27, from Vancouver, BC/ FF USV Jena (Frauen-Bundesliga)

CB Shelina Zadorsky, age 25, from London, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

CB Kadeisha Buchanan, age 21, from Brampton, ON/ Olympique Lyonnais (Division 1 Féminine France)

M/FB Maegan Kelly, age 25, from Kansas City, MO & Toronto, ON/ FC Kansas City (NWSL)

M Desiree Scott, age 30, from Winnipeg, MB/ FC Kansas City (NWSL)

M Sophie Schmidt, age 29, from Abbotsford, BC/ FFC Frankfurt (Frauen-Bundesliga)

F Christine Sinclair, age 34, from Burnaby, BC/ Portland Thorns (NWSL)

F Janine Beckie, age 23, from Highlands Ranch, CO/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

F Adriana Leon, age 25, from King City, ON/ Boston Breakers (NWSL)

F Nichelle Prince, age 22, from Ajax, ON/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

F Jordyn Huitema, age 16, from Chilliwack, BC/ Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite/ Canada Soccer

Regional EXCEL Super Centre (British Columbia)

F Jenna Hellstrom, age 22, from Sudbury, ON/ FC Rosengård (Damallsvenskan)

F Amelia Pietrangelo, age 24, from Laval, QC/ FF USV Jena (Frauen-Bundesliga)

Pending availability due to NCAA action:



M/CB Rebecca Quinn, age 22, from Toronto, ON/ Duke University (NCAA)

F Deanne Rose, age 18, from Alliston, ON/ University of Florida Gators (NCAA)

M Jessie Fleming, age 19, from London, ON/UCLA (NCAA)

Canada will play Norway in Marbella, Spain for their final match of 2017 on November 28th.