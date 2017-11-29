Four NWSL players are called up to US U-23 Women's National Team camp

Katelyn Rowland | Photo: Shane Lardinois- Our Game Magazine

The United States U-23 national team will finish out the year with a camp in Orlando Florida. The camp will be from November 28th to December 4th. This will be the teams fifth event of the year.

The roster includes four players from the NWSL; Katelyn Rowland (North Carolina Courage) , Sydney Miramontez (Salt Lake City), Darian Jenkins (North Carolina Courage) and Michele Vasconcelos (Chicago Red Stars). Rowland and Miramontez will be back on the field after just a short break but for Jenkins and Vasconcelos this will be their time to get back into action. Both players missed the entire NWSL season.

Katelyn Rowland

The goalkeeper was a key part of the 2017 Shield Winners, the North Carolina Courage. After a tough 0-1 loss to the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship, Rowland will look to finish out her season with the U-23's. Rowland was apart of the CONCACAF U-20 World Championship team that gave them a berth to the World Cup. Rowland started four of the five games, got a shutout in all of them and was awarded the Golden Glove of the tournament. Before the tournament, Rowland came into camp being the most capped goalkeeper for the U-20's. Rowland also has experiences with the U-17's, U-15's and U-14 youth national team.

Sydney Miramontez

Miramontez has no previous experience with youth national teams. This will be the first call up for the Kansas native. Miramontez was signed by FC Kansas City on August 2, 2017. Miramontez trained with Kansas City as a reserve player for five months before being signed. Miramontez made her club debut on August 4th against the Boston Breakers. Miramontez has made four other appearances for the Blues and is going to continue her career in the new NWSL city of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sydeny Miramontez with FCKC. | Photo: FC Kansas City on Twitter

Darian Jenkins

Jenkins missed the entire NWSL season due to rehabing a broken leg. She was drafted in the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the North Carolina Courage with the seventh overall pick. Although she missed the NWSL season, Jenkins has had some experience with youth national teams. Jenkins was a part of the 2012 U-17 FIFA World Championship team as well as the qualifying team. During this tournament Jenkins played two games, started one and scored one goal.

Michele Vasconcelos

Along with Jenkins, Vasconcelos missed the entire 2017 NWSL season due to the birth of her first child. Vasconcelos was drafted by the Chicago Red Stars as the 11th overall draft pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. This will be the first call up for Vasconcelos as she has no previous experience with youth national teams. Although she missed the NWSL season, Vasconcelos had a great college career with BYU. Vasconcelos will look to fully start her professional career in Chicago during the 2018 season.