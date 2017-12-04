CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying to be held in the United States of America

The USWNT and Canada will lock horns once again in World Cup qualifiers | Source: goal.com

The Washington Post just reported that the United States of America will be the host for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifiers for the CONCACAF region.

The teams set to play in those qualifiers are the United States, Canada, Mexico, and five teams from qualifiers from Central America and the Caribbean.

October looks to be the likely dates for the qualifiers

Based on FIFA's website, the qualifiers will be held between October 4th, 2018 to October 17th, 2018 although no one from CONCACAF has confirmed the dates. No host cities have been announced yet either as teams from the region take a break for the calendar year before gearing up for the qualifiers with some scheduled friendlies next year.

The top three teams will receive automatic spots for the World Cup at the end of the qualifiers while the fourth-placed team will play out a two-legged playoff against the third-placed team from South America. Neither CONCACAF nor the U.S. Soccer Federation would comment to the Post about the possible announcement but sources familiar with planning stated that various organizers have started to look at potential venues.

The USWNT will face Australia in the Tournament of Nations before the qualifiers | Source: ussoccer.com

The qualifiers will be another big step in preparation for the USWNT

With two other major tournaments lined up for 2018 already, the United States Women's National Team will look at the qualifiers as their third major competition in 2018 as they get ready for the 2019 World Cup. The first two, the SheBelieves Cup and the Tournament of Nations will feature some of the world's biggest teams and potential opponents in the World Cup should all the respective teams qualify for the World Cup.

Before those tournaments, the USWNT is set to open 2018 with a friendly against Denmark on January 21st in San Diego. All of this will aid Jill Ellis and her coaching staff in narrowing down the roster they will feel can win the US another World Cup two years from now.