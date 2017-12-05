Seattle Reign FC signs goalkeeper Lydia Williams

Williams will be back for Seattle in 2018//Source: TheBold.com

The Seattle Reign announced earlier today that they have soigned goalkeeper Lydia Williams for the 2018 NWSL season. Per team and league policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“I’m excited to be joining the Reign right from the beginning of the 2018 season, The club has a specific direction in mind, and I think we will play an entertaining style of football. We will be ready to compete from day one.” Williams said about her signing for 2018.

During the 2017 season, Williams appeared in three matches for the Reign. Before she joined the Reign, she played for the Houston Dash. She was traded from the Dash to Reign for a second-round draft pick in the upcoming 2018 NWSL College Draft. With the Dash, she played in eight matches in 2017, recording 2 clean sheets and 14 saves. The Australian earned a clean sheet with the Reign in a match against her old team, the Dash. She also had 10 saves for the Reign and only allowed two goals.

Williams during a match against the Orlando Pride.

When asked about Williams, Seattle Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andonovski spoke highly of her: “Signing Lydia was one of the main goals for our organization in the off-season. Lydia is a top-class goalkeeper. Having her back will give calmness and confidence to our team.”

Williams also plays down in Australia for the Westfield W-League during the NWSL offseason. She currently plays with Melbourne City on loan, and she currently has over 14 appearances for City. On the international level, Williams has 64 caps for her home country of Australia. Earlier in the year, she lead her team to a clean sheet and to their first-ever win against the USWNT during the Tournament of Nations. She recently played for Australia in the two friendly matches against China in late November.