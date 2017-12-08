Rachel Hill named PFA Player of the Month for November

Hill has a league-leading seven goals for Perth Glory FC | Source: PFA.net

News broke earlier today that Perth Glory forward Rachel Hill won the Professional Footballers Australia Player of the Month award. The forward leads the Westfield W-League with a leading seven goals in six games. She also has linked up with Sam Kerr and provided assists for some of the 15 goals the team has. Between Hill and Kerr, that has 12 out of the 15 goals scored for Perth. She recorded her first hat-trick against the Brisbane Roar in round two.

The 22-year old has just come off an amazing rookie season in the NWSL. Originally drafted 14th overall in the second round by Portland Thorns. She was traded to the Orlando Pride in exchange for a second round and fourth-round pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft. The Pride signed her in May this year after she graduated from college.

She appeared in 15 matches for the Pride over the 2017 season, with her first start being on June 3rd. Hill scored her first goal which ended up being the game-winner against Sky Blue FC on June 28th. She went on to score two more goals before the end of the season.

Hill battles for the ball during round one./| Source: Will Russel - Getty Images

“It’s a great honour to receive this award, especially with this being my first month playing in the competition.But obviously I wouldn’t have won it without the incredible hard work of my teammates who have been fantastic.I feel that I’ve really gelled with the team and that’s down to this being such an easy group to jump into. They have been so welcoming since day one and made me feel so comfortable.We’re performing well, but are still looking to improve every time we train and play.” Hill said about winning the award.

Lydia Williams, who is a PFA Executive, spoke highly of Hill: “There is a host of quality foreign talent in the W-League this year and Rachel is proving to be one of the finds of the season so far,I f she keeps performing at this level there’s every chance Perth Glory will be there featuring at the business end of the season again.”

With six more games to go in the regular season for the W-League, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hill winning the golden boot at the end of the season.