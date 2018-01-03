Jill Ellis calls 26 players in to first USWNT camp of 2018

Ellis and the USWNT ready for 2018. | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

US Women's National Team head coach Jill Ellis announced her 26-player roster for the first official camp of 2018. The USWNT kicks their year off on January 6 in Carson, California. Camp will go through January 21 when the USWNT will wrap up with a friendly against Denmark at the San Diego Credit Union Station. The game will be aired on ESPN. The broadcast will start at 4:30 PM Pacific Time.

22 of the 26 players called up received a cap in 2017, but all players called up trained with the full team at some point in last year. Three players named on the roster have not yet earned any professional experience, but are coming off impressive college seasons. Two of these players hail from the 2017 NCAA Champions Stanford: Tierna Davidson and Andi Sullivan. Davidson helped anchor the Stanford backline while Sullivan controlled the midfield and is expected to be a top draft pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft. The third collegiate player is forward Savannah McCaskill, who had left her name in the history books for the South Carolina Gamecocks and is also expected to be a top draft pick.

Andi Sullivan celebrating a goal for Stanford in the NCAA Final. | Source: Jamie Schwaberow - NCAA Photos

U.S. Women’s National Team January Camp Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Meghan Klingenberg (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Taylor Smith (NC Courage), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon, France), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), Andi Sullivan (Stanford)

FORWARDS: Crystal Dunn (Chelsea FC, England), Savannah McCaskill (South Carolina), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)