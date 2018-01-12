Rachel Daly receives England Women's National Team call-up

Daly(Number 3) celebrates a goal with her Dash teammates//Source:IconSportwire

After almost a year of being away from the England Women’s National Team, forward/defender, Rachel Daly makes her return back. Daly is apart of a squad of the 30-player roster that will have a 10-day training camp to prepare for the 2018 SheBelieves Cup held in the United States, as well as a 2019 World Cup Qualifying match against Wales. For this roster, Daly is listed as a defender.

Club Experience

Daly was drafted by the Houston Dash in the 2016 NWSL College Draft placing sixth overall. During her rookie season, she started in 12 of the 16 that she appeared in. She recorded 1186 minutes. The English international scored and assisted in her first game for the Dash in Week one. Daly went on to score four goals and four assists. She also won NWSL Player of the Week in Week one

2017 was one of Daly’s bests yet. She scored three goals and had two assists in 1664 minutes. She appeared in 19 matches and started all of the matches. She had 50 shots, 21 shots on goal and 15 offsides.

Just a few weeks ago the Houston Dash announced that they have resigned Daly for the 2018 season.

Daly battles for the ball in a match against France | Source: DOMINICK REUTER - AFP via Getty Images

International Level

The forward made her debut at the international level in 2016 in a 7-0 win over Serbia in the UEFA Women’s Euro qualifying. She went on to score in her debut, making the score 3-0 in the 43rd minute.

Daly has since appeared six more times for England, and with the SheBelieves cup coming up one can hope that the star forward is on the roster.

The Squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jess Carter (Birmingham City), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Drew Spence (Chelsea), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Melbourne City), Ellen White (Birmingham City).