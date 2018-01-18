2018 NWSL College Draft Live Stream, Updates and Results

No. 6: With the sixth overall pick, Sky Blue select Amandine Pierre-Louis (West Virginia University).

The Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash have made a trade, and Sky Blue and the Red Stars have also made a trade.

A time out has been taken by the NWSL. Apparently a trade is forthcoming.

So Sky Blue have a third pick in a row. Not sure how that happened but they must have gotten this pick in a trade recently.

No. 5: Sky Blue select Imani Dorsey (Duke Univeristy) as the fifth overall pick. She takes to the podium now and makes a small speech.

No. 4: Michaela Abam (West Virginia University) is the first of Sky Blue's picks.

Sky Blue FC are now on the clock with the next two selections.

No. 3: Rebecca Quinn (Duke University) is the third overall pick and she also heads to Washington.

The Spirit are on the clock again.

No. 2: With their pick, the Breakers select Savannah McCaskill from South Carolina.

The Boston Breakers are on the clock.

The Virginia native will be with the Spirit this season | Source: espn.com

No. 1: With the first overall pick, the Washington Spirit select Andi Sullivan from Stanford.

Amanda Duffy, the NWSL Commissioner, shares a few words with the audience and now the Washington Spirit are on the clock with Miley Cyrus serenading them.

Yael Averbuch has been traded from the Utah Royals to the Seattle Reign along with the 25th overall pick with Diana Matheson going to Utah!

TRADE ALERT: While Leslie Gallimore is speaking, my prediction of a trade between Harvey and Andonovski has happened!

Laura Harvey (Utah Royals) and Vladko Andonovski (Seattle Reign) are having a conversation on the floor right now. Knowing their history, I wouldn't be surprised if they may have talked about a trade.

Our hosts for today on the live stream will be Marisa Pilla, Aly Wagner and Jen Cooper.

We are finally live from Philadelphia. If you're watching the live stream, the draft begins with a themed commercial featuring highlights from the 2017 NWSL season.

The smart bet would be say that the Spirit will select Andi Sullivan as the No. 1 overall pick but maybe the team from Maryland will surprise us right at the beginning of this day.

We're just under 15 minutes away here from the start of the draft. Stay tuned to what should be another big day for the NWSL!

The draft is set to start at 10:00AM ET and will be held at the UnitedSoccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the draft on the National Women's Soccer League Facebook page, Youtube channel and on the NWSL website.

Orlando Pride, Seattle Reign FC and the Royals will not be picking until the second round barring any changes during the first round selections.

The first round of the draft will take on the following order: Washington Spirit, Boston Breakers, Washington Spirit, Sky Blue FC, Sky Blue FC, Houston Dash, Chicago Red Stars, Portland Thorns FC, Portland Thorns FC and North Carolina Courage.

All ten teams will be involved at some point today of the draft, including newly created team, Utah Royals FC. We have plenty to look forward too as the country's best collegiate players look on to see where their professional careers will begin this year.

Good morning everyone to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2018 NWSL College Draft. I am your host for the day, Kudzi Musarurwa. Hopefully you'll stay with me as we keep track of all the business being done on the draft floor and beyond once things get started.