2018 NWSL College Draft Review: Orlando Pride

Nadia Gomes celebrates after goal for BYU. Photo Courtesy: BYU Photo

The Orlando Pride selected Brigham Young University forward Nadia Gomes during the third round (No. 23 overall) of the 2018 NWSL College Draft. Gomes was the only pick of the day for the Pride.

Gomes will be bringing versatility and speed to the the Pride. As Pride Head Coach Tom Sermanni explains, “We’re really delighted with being able to get Nadia. She was one of the players that we had earmarked and we thought she’d go much higher. She’s versatile, she’s quick, she’s technically very good, she’s left-sided and she speaks Portuguese, so she’ll fit in well [in Orlando] with that. The potential and versatility that she has is something that I think will fit in well with us.”

Nadia Gomes after being drafted by the Orlando Pride (Photo Courtesy of the Orlando Pride)

Gomes was born in Portugal but holds dual citizenship in the United States as well meaning she will not take an international roster spot. She has played internationally for Portugal’s U-19 Women’s National Team and represented her country at the UEFA U-19 Championships. During the tournament she started five of the six games and scored two goals in her role as a defender.

During her time at BYU Gomes played all four years and amassed 23 goals and assists in 83 games, starting 62. She received numerous awards and honors in her four years at BYU including WCC Player of the Year in 2015 and she was MAC Hermann Trophy preseason candidate in 2017, among many other honors.

While playing the forward position at BYU she is capable of moving to a defensive position. Her powerful left foot leaves open the possibility of possibly moving into a left back or left wing position.

Sermanni says willingness to learn is important to the program, "If you see our squad and how we play, [versatility] is really more important. We're of the view that we look to try to get the best players we can get and then work them into whatever system we thinks fits best. I think Nadia is that kind of player."