USWNT vs Denmark Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 friendly

If there's one name NWSL fans will recognize on Denmark's team on Sunday, it'll be the one and only Nadia Nadim. Nadim's spent the past four season in the league, two seasons with Sky Blue FC and two with the Portland Thorns. She was an integral part of the Thorns squad that brought a second championship to Portland this past season in 2017. After tearing up the NWSL, Nadim is now playing in Europe with Manchester City.

Denmark, currently sitting at 12th in FIFA Rankings, enters 2018 after having one of its most successful seasons in their program history last year. They finished as runners-up in the 2017 UEFA Women's Euros.

This is the USWNT's first meeting with Denmark since the USA lost in a 5-3 match in the 2014 Algarve Cup. This set the record for most goals allowed by the USWNT in a single match.

The USWNT enters 2018 with a record of 27-4-2 all-time in their opening match of the year. They have played Denmark twice before to open a year, both of which resulted in 2-0 wins. The USWNT played Denmark in the second match in team history on August 21, 1985. It resulted in a 2-2 tie in Jesolo, Italy. It was the program's first tie in history. It also featured the first two goals in program history; they were scored by Michelle Akers and Emily Pickering. The USWNT's all-time record against Denmark is 16-5-3.

The roster also features Stanford defender Tierna Davidson, who will join the U-20 USWNT after today's friendly. She will head to Trinidad and Tobago for the rest of the U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

There are many younger faces this time around. This includes no. 1 overall draft pick from yesterday's 2018 NWSL College Draft, Andi Sullivan and no. 2 overall pick Savannah McCaskill.

Head coach Jill Ellis originally named 26 players to this camp's roster, but injuries have seen players miss out on this camp. Midfielder Tobin Heath is out after having ankle surgery to start off 2018. Later, it was announced defender Becky Sauerbrunn and midfielder Morgan Brian would no longer be available for January camp. Brian also recently made the move to play for French club Olympique Lyonnais. She has signed a contract with the club through 2020.

The USWNT is back in action after finishing off their 2017 with a 3-1 win against the Canada Women's National Team. They start off 2018 with a friendly on home turf against Denmark. 2018 is a World Cup Qualifying year, and the USWNT are heading into the year with final preparations.

