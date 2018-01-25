Christine Sinclair receives Order of Canada

Sinclair received the Order of Canada on Wednesday.//Source: Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press

On Wednesday, Portland Thorns captain and Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair joined the ranks of Order of Canada. The Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to Canada it was created in 1967. Gov. Gen. Julie Payette spoke of her. "Her leadership on and off the pitch has made her an inspiration to countless young athletes across the country," The 34-year old is billed as ‘the greatest player to have ever laced up soccer cleats for Team Canada.’

Sinclair has been on Canada’s Women’s National Team since 2000, making her debut at the age of 16. She has since gone on to appear in four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments. The forward has led her team to two back to back Olympic bronze medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016. Sinclair has 262 and 169 goals for Canada. Her 169 goals mean that she is only 15 goals away from tying the record of 184 set by USWNT legend Abby Wambach, 16 goals from passing the record.

The Canadian also plays with the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) She joined in 2013 and has captained the team for over five seasons. She has appeared over 87 times and has scored 31 goals. She led the team to championship wins in 2013 and 2017.

Source :Corbis Sport

"Order of Canada for Christine Sinclair, unbelievable person, living legend as a player, keep raising the bar Sinc, for all Canadians," Former Head Coach John Herdman spoke of Sinclair receiving the award.

"Cant tell you how pleased this makes me. Hard to imagine to a player who better represents our sport than @sincy12 ... I have never met a more humble superstar. Recognition makes her legitimately uncomfortable but nobody deserves it more than her," Thorns owner Merritt Paulson tweeted on Wednesday night.