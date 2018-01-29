NWSL announces Dispersal Draft order and players

The league will conduct a dispersal draft for the Boston Breakers' roster. | Source: @BostonBreakers

On Monday afternoon, the National Women's Soccer League announced the order of the Dispersal Draft, taking place on Tuesday, January 30. With the Boston Breakers folding earlier this week, the other nine teams in the league will be able to add the remaining Breakers players to their roster for the 2018 season. Along with the order of the draft, the NWSL also announced the players available for the draft.

Dispersal Draft Order

The draft will be a "snake" draft, meaning the order of picks for each team will reverse after each round. The first round will begin with Sky Blue FC and go down the order listed above, then the second round will start with the North Carolina Courage and go backwards, and so on. This draft will take place on Tuesday, January 30 at 4 PM Eastern Time.

Teams will be allowed to trade draft picks until 1 PM Eastern Time tomorrow. After this time, the NWSL will release the final draft order before the draft begins.

Breakers draft pick Savannah McCaskill just earned her first cap for the USWNT. | Source: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Draft Rules

The Dispersal Drat will go on until all teams have passed or there are no more players or assets available for selection.

Each team will have two minutes to make its selection.

No time-outs will be permitted.

Teams may not make trades during the draft.

Teams are permitted to “pass” when it is their turn to make a selection. Once a team has passed on a selection, the team forfeits the remainder of its selections in the dispersal draft

Players Available for 2018 Dispersal Draft

Contracted Players

Addo, Elizabeth

Andrews, Morgan

Chapman, Allysha (FED – CAN)

Dowd, Hayley

Dowie, Natasha (INTL – ENG)

Elby, Brooke

Frisbie, Amanda

King, Julie

Lavelle, Rose (FED – USA)

Leon, Adriana (INTL – CAN)

Okvist, Lotta (INTL – SWE)

Onomonu, Ifeoma

Oyster, Megan

Prudhomme, Sammy Jo

Purce, Margaret

Salem, Angela

Smith, Abby

Stengel, Katie

Weimer, Tiffany

Westphal, Christen

White, Rosie (INTL – NZL)

2018 College Draft Picks

Boyles, Joanna

McCaskill, Savannah

Miller, Ashton

Wenger, Elizabeth

Retired Players

DaCosta, Amanda

Elston, Lindsay

Engen, Whitney

Pathman, Mollie

Schillgard, Louise (INTL – SWE)

Simon, Kyah (INTL – AUS)

Discovery Players

None