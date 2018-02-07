US Women's National Team to face Mexico in April

The U.S. Women's National Team to face Mexico in April in Houston | Source: Gary Duncan - VAVEL USA

In preparation for CONCACAF Women's World Cup Qualifying later this fall, the USWNT will face Mexico on Sunday, April 8 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston (12:30 p.m. CT; FOX).

This is the first meeting between both teams since February 2016 where the USWNT won 1-0 during Olympic Qualifying. Carli Lloyd was the match's sole goal scorer and helped clinch a spot for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The matchup with Mexico in April will follow the SheBelieves Cup that will be held in March and two weeks after the start of the 2018 NWSL season.

"It will be good to get back together after the start of the new NWSL season and we will look forward to refocusing on our team goals as we continue to move towards World Cup qualifying," said U.S. WNT head coach Jill Ellis. "Mexico has made great strides at the senior and youth levels, and that benefits our region and our team as it gives us the opportunity to play more quality matches against CONCACAF opponents."

Jill Ellis hopes to have her team qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup | Source: Brad Smith - ISI Photos/US Soccer

The USWNT has faced Mexico 34 times, losing and drawing once. That loss came in the semi-final of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2011 Women's World that forced the USWNT to win a third-place match and then win a two-leg playoff with Italy in order to qualify for the 2011 competition.

In recent years, the Mexican Federation has made significant changes to improve their women's team and change the attitude towards women playing soccer. Last year, the Federation launched the Liga MX Femenil last year. Guadalajara defeated Pachuca for the inaugural championship in a two-leg series that drew record crowds of 28,955 and 32,466 fans.

The match could be a preview of a possible meeting this fall in the crucial CONCACAF qualifying round. The USWNT look to finish 2018 with a spot in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Jill Ellis quote courtesy of the official U.S. Soccer Press Release.