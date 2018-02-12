Caitlin Foord Announces ligament rupture in foot

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

A devestating injury has claimed another victim as new Portland Thorns and Westfield Matilda winger Caitlin Foord announced via instagram on Sunday that she ruptured her lisfranc ligament and underwent surgery today. The injury came while representing Sydney FC in the Australian W-league semifinal.

Foord was playing well in the semifinal against the Newcastle Jets, scoring Sydney’s first goal in the ninth minute but was subbed off at halftime after she her foot. She also announced that has an unstable joint in her midf foot. The lisfranc joint is where the bones and ligaments connect the midfoot with the front foot.

Coincidentally, this is the same injury that her Matilda’s teammate Sam Kerr suffered in 2015. Recovery time is typically 3-4 months meaning Foord will miss the Algarve Cup and will potentially miss the Asian Cup.

The 23-year-old is a seasoned veteran even at her young age. She made her international debut for Australia at the ripe-old age of 16 in 2011. Since then, she has 60 caps and 11 goals for the national team including one in the 2016 Olympics against Germany and two in the 2017 Tournament of Nations against Brazil.

Foord signed with Sky Blue FC ahead of the inaugural season in 2013. For Sky Blue, she made 46 total appearances. She played for both Sydney and Perth Glory in the W-league, winning the championship with Sydney in 2013. In January 2017, Foord signed with the Japanese club Vegalta Sendai Ladies where she made 17 appearances and scored four goals. Her rights in the NWSL were traded from Sky Blue to the Seattle Reign and then to Portland where she said she had intended to play.

The rest of Sydney FC will take on the defending champions Melbourne City in the grand final on Sunday February 18 in Sydney at 5 p.m. local time.