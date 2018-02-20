North Carolina Courage release preseason schedule

The North Carolina Courage have announced their schedule for the 2018 National Women's Soccer League preseason, and the docket is packed. The Courage have scheduled six games in 20 days running from February 25 to March 17. The schedule is a significant change from the inaugural 2017 season, where the Courage played just four preseason games. Three of the matches are repeats from last season, but there are three new opponents on the schedule as well. The first five matches are free and open to the public.

The Courage will start the preseason by hosting the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill on Sunday, February 25. The game will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC at 5:30 pm. The second match will take place at Dail Soccer Stadium at 11:30 am against NC State on Thursday, March 1. The third match will pit the Courage against Tennessee back at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, March 4. The time for this game is to be determined.

Forwards Lynn Williams (12) and Crystal Dunn (19), shown here in a 1-0 win over Germany at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup, will miss the first part of the preseason while playing in the 2018 tournament. | Photo: Kyle Ross - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The fourth match will also take place at WakeMed Soccer Park at 2 pm against Clemson. The game will take place on Sunday, March 11, and it will be the first opportunity for the United States Women's National Team players to enjoy game action with the team. Defender Abby Dahlkemper and forwards Lynn Williams and Crystal Dunn will be with the USWNT playing in the SheBelieves Cup until March 7th. The fifth match will take place just two days later on Tuesday, March 13 back at WakeMed Soccer Park against Wake Forest. That match will be the final home preseason match for the Courage.

The final game of the preseason will be an exhibition match in Richmond, VA at City Stadium against the Washington Spirit. The game will take place at 7 pm on Saturday, March 17 and will be the only game that is not free to the public. The Courage are hoping to jumpstart their season like they did in 2017 by beating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in the franchise's first match.

2018 North Carolina Courage Preseason Schedule

Sunday, February 25 (5:30 pm) - University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill @ WakeMed Soccer Park

Thursday, March 1 (11:30 am) - North Carolina State @ Dail Soccer Stadium

Sunday, March 4 (TBD) - University of Tennessee @ WakeMed Soccer Park

Sunday, March 11 (2:00 pm) - Clemson University @ WakeMed Soccer Park

Tuesday, March 13 (3:00 pm) - Wake Forest University @ WakeMed Soccer Park

Saturday, March 17 (7:30 pm) - Washington Spirit @ City Stadium, Richmond, VA