2018 SheBelieves Cup Roster: England

It is Phil Neville's first major tournament as head coach of England, the number three team in the world, per FIFA rankings. This week, Neville named the 23 players for the 2018 SheBelieves Cup that will challenge the #1-ranked United States, #2 Germany, and #6 France at the round-robin tournament.

England SheBelieves Cup Squad

Goalkeepers

Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders

Anita Asante (Chelsea), Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders

Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading).

Forwards

Karen Carney (Chelsea), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Melbourne City), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

England will meet this weekend before departing for the U.S. | Source: The FA



Notes