USA vs Germany Live Stream Score Commentary of SheBelieves Cup 2018

Carli Lloyd comes into the camp as the most capped player with 247. She also comes into the camp with the chance to become the sixth player in USWNT history to score 100 goals. Christen Press is also on the edge of hitting the 100 mark as she heads into the camp with 97 caps. There is a high chance Press will play all three matches in this tournament and become the 37th women in USWNT history to earn 100 caps.

Germany has 14 returning players from last year's SheBelieves Cup roster. Over their last 12 matches, Germany has gone 9-2-1. In those nine wins they have outscored opponents 32-3 and in the other matches 5-3. Since the last SheBelieves Cup, Germany has had quality wins over Canada, Brazil and France.

The USWNT finished the 2017 year off with a record of 12-1-3. They will be heading into this match with a record of 21-4-7 against Germany in the past 32 matches. Combined, the USA and Germany have won 10 out of 13 world championships. In the last two previous SheBelieves Cup, the USA has come out on top with goals from Lynn Williams last year and Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis the year before. This will be the second time the USA and Germany will play in Ohio. The other came in 2010 when the USA won 4-0 and the world got to see the 130th and final goal for Kristine Lily.

The last time the USWNT saw Germany was in last year's SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT won their first game of the tournament with a 56 minute goal from Lynn Williams. The USWNT then went on to lose to England 1-0 and then again to France 3-0 to finish last in the tournament.

Jane Campbell, Casey Short, Allie Long and Lynn Williams will be playing in their second SheBelieves Cup. 12 players will be playing in their third SheBelieves Cup tournament.

Seven players will be playing in their first SheBelieves Cup. This includes the 2018 NWSL College Draft first overall pick Andi Sullivan and second overall pick Savannah McCaskill. Others include three NWSL players that have recently made their name known on the national team with Taylor Smith, Sofia Huerta and Abby Dahlkemper. Stanford defender, Tierna Davidson will also be joining the team for her first full national team tournament. Another player making her SheBelieves Cup debut is Megan Rapinoe who missed the two previous ones with injuries.

Jill Ellis originally named 26 players to her preliminary roster but then made three cuts as the tournament came closer to the start. Ashley Hatch, Rose Lavelle and Hailie Mace were the three players that didn't make the final roster cut.

The USWNT will be heading into this match after a 5-1 win over Denmark to start 2018 off. The USWNT will be looking to continue the year on a high and get another win over Germany. With 2018 being the year for World Cup qualifying, this tournament will be a good test to see where they are as they compete against four of the top six teams in the world.

USWNT vs Germany Live Commentary

Welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the second match of the SheBelieves Cup between the United States Women's National Team and Germany Women's National Team. The game will be streamed on ESPN 2.