Germany vs England Live Stream Updates, Commentary and Scores from the 2018 SheBelieves Cup

An English victory would put them just one win away from sweeping the 2018 SheBelieves Cup after coming third in the tournament for the last two years, but a German victory would cement Germany's place as the top women's side in Europe despite their recent mishaps. It should be an excellent rivalry match, so make sure to come back on Sunday when Germany faces off against England in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup.

England currently leads the SheBelives Cup group after beating France by three goals, but they will need to overcome the psychological block that Germany became to the team over the last decade. Despite beating Germany in the 2015 Women's World Cup, England has lost each of their subsequent meetings with Germany. An English victory could make them the second-best team in FIFA's women's rankings for the first time since ranking began in 2003.

Germany has slipped since winning the 2016 Olympic gold medal. They came second at the 2017 SheBelieves Cup but were unable to crack the top-four at the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro finals. It was their worst finish in the tournament since the reunification of their country. The downward fall continued when the German team lost to Iceland in their 2019 Women's World Cup qualifying match. It was Germany's first loss at home since the world cup group qualifying system was introduced to Europe women's game. Germany is looking to turn their fortunes around after losing to the United States for the third year in a row at the SheBelieves Cup.

England's Jodie Taylor celebrates after scoring a goal in England's 4-1 victory over France at the 2018 SheBelieves Cup. | Photo: Jamie Sabau - Getty Images

England is looking to continue their excellent 2017 and 2018. Despite the change in leadership, England came out in 2018 strong and beat France in the first match for new head coach Phil Neville in a resounding 4-1 victory over France. While Germany and France have slipped over the last 12 months, the English side has soldiered on and risen to third-best in the world according to FIFA's rankings. England could have slipped and become distracted after the abrupt and disturbing revelations about former-manager John Herdman, but instead, they continue on just as strong as before.

The Germany women's national team will face off against the England women's national team at the 2018 SheBelieves Cup. The game will be aired on ESPN2.