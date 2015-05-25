How important is Roland Garros 2015 for Nadal?

For the next two weeks in Paris, all eyes will be set upon Rafael Nadal. Although the Spaniard is a nine-time champion, this year everything seems to be slightly different. Rafa is no longer the outright favourite, the mens field is a lot more competitive with the likes of Djokovic and Murray looking to pick up the Coupe de Mousquetaires. At the end of 2014 Nadal suffered with a wrist injury and appendicitis and has been struggling to recover his best form since. It's been a slow few months for the 6th seed- he's had some embarrassing losses and major confidence issues. He's been very open with the media during this difficult time, explaining his vulnerability and nerves, something top athletes don't normally do.

Rafa is perhaps the most honest and realistic player on tour, so he knows that this year it is going to be harder than ever to win the French Open. Due to his incredible success over the past decade on the clay at Roland Garros, everybody expects him to succeed. It's not that easy. He is put under huge amounts of pressure every year, but more so now as the smallest sign of weakness sends the press into a frenzy.

Not winning Roland Garros this year will NOT be a disaster for Rafa when you focus on the big picture. When you've won the tournament nine times, something has to give. Losing is just part of the sport. If the so called unthinkable does occur and he loses, that will show us more about his outstanding dominance over the last decade rather than his downfall.

In the short term, an early loss would deplete his confidence, will knock down his ranking outside the top ten, the tennis world will probably be sent into shock for a few weeks and Novak Djokovic will be rubbing his hands together with glee. However, in the long term, it wouldn't affect anything. For example, when Rafa suffered one of his most crushing defeats in the Wimbledon final in 2007, he came back and won it the next year. At the end of the day, Rafael Nadal has nothing to prove. Isn't nine times enough?

Many would argue that not winning Roland Garros would be the sign of his downfall. How would he recover from a loss in an event he's dominated his whole career? Losing early would of course be the biggest sign yet of his downfall, but we know all too well how fantastically Nadal can overcome adversity. Perhaps a big knock at Roland Garros will strike him into yet another gear.

If Rafael Nadal does not win the French Open, it's no big deal. It's 'just a tennis match' as Rafa would describe it. It wouldn't help his return back to his best level, but it wouldn't hinder it drastically either. Rafa would still be the best clay court player of all time and he'll still have nine titles to his name.