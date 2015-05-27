British Doubles Round One Review - Mixed Fortunes

Overall, there were four pairs with Brits in them in the Main draw at Roland Garros, and all the round one matches involving them have now been completed. It was a day of mixed fortunes for the pairings. Starting with the 11th seeds here in the men's doubles, Jamie Murray and John Peers. Jamie is the brother of Andy Murray, the British number one singles player who won London 2012 Gold medal in the singles, silver in the doubles, US Open 2012 and of course the big one (for British fans anyway) Wimbledon 2013. John Peers is Australian and has been playing doubles with Jamie Murray since February 2013 and have been very successful, including several quarter finals and semi finals, and trophies too. Today they began their third French Open campaign together against unseeded opponents Bellucci/Sousa. The first set they played was very tight and eventually ended up in a tiebreak, Murray and Peers were close to taking it but the set went to the non seeds 6-8. Following on from there they moved into the next set and soon had control of the set with the break to seal it 6-4. By the time of third set Murray and Peers really showed their experience by grabbing it by the scruff of the neck and not letting go, the pairing only lost two games to reach the next round.

The other team playing today on the ATP side today involved the new Brit Aljaz Bedene, he was playing with Ramos-Vinolas. As a scratch doubles team they were going to be up against it, as they had drawn the Czech pair of Vesely & Cernak. Bedene & Ramos-Vinolas kept the match close as only one break of serve seperated the teams in the first set which the "British" pair lost 4-6. If they were going to win this, it would have to be the hard way. In the second set, Bedene & Ramos-Vinolas stayed close to the Czech pair but were just not able to make the in-roads needed, and they lost the set 5-7 to go out and bring to an end Aljaz run at the French Open and his first as a British player.

The final pairing playing today was Heather Watson and Erakovic, this match was definitely going to be a difficult one as they had the 3rd seeds Babos and Mladenovic. An unlucky draw for the part British pair, and they did their best to take the match, but were unlucky in the first set to go down a break and were unable to recover that back, meaning they lost the first set 4-6. In the next set they were playing much better and were going toe to toe with the seeded pairing and eventually the set landed in a tiebreak. Unfortunately, this is where the seeded pairing showed their doubles experience as they raced ahead in the tiebreak and took it 2-7.

The final British pairing playing at Roland Garros were Colin Fleming and Jonny Marray - Marray is a name known well in British Tennis as partnered with Frederik Nielsen (DEN) they won the Wimbledon men's double title in 2012, defeating the Bryan Brothers along the way. What made this all the more special was that Marray and Nielsen were a wildcard doubles pairing. In yesterdays match Fleming and Marray had been handed a tough match against Lopez and Mirnyi. The all British pair managed to take the first set 6-3, before Lopez and Mirnyl figured out how to play them and took the next set 6-3. In the last set the British pairing faded as they lost the set 2-6 to end their French Open hopes in round one.