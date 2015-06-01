French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsonga Dominance, Svitolina Ends Cornet Magic, Stellar Stan, And Other Headlines

Sunday at the French Open brought out plenty of rain and put fans, especially the French, on the edge of their seats. With over a two and a half hour rain delay and more rain in the forecast, two women’s matches were postponed and Roger Federer and Gael Monfils will finish up tomorrow. With all the rain, the players weren’t playing on the dirt, they were playing in mud. This is your French Open Day 8 recap.

Tsonga Dominant Over Berdych

Despite the four set victory, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga looked at ease knocking off fourth-seeded Tomas Berdych 6-3, 6-2, (5)6-7, 6-3. The first two sets, Tsonga came out swinging to get early breaks in each set and did not look back. It was a little bit of both Tsonga coming out swinging and Berdych looking flat. The Czech rolled in barely over half of his first serves in giving Tsonga plenty of looks to force him on his back foot and to get the crowd into it by getting his nose ahead. The Frenchman looked to have the match all but won with a break in the third, but Berdych pulled one back to force it to a tiebreak. He got down in the tiebreaker early but just like he did earlier in the set, he crawled his way back and eventually took the set 7-5. However, Tsonga looked just too confident in that fourth set to take it 6-3. Next up for Tsonga is Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals.

Cornet’s Magical Run Ends

With two comebacks in three rounds, Alize Cornet was trying to replicate the Chatrier magic she’s displayed all week against 20 year-old Elina Svitolina. The magic ended with her 6-2, 7-6 loss to the Ukrainian. The little Ukrainian came out rackets ablazing in the opening set, and it also looked like the moment was getting to the emotional Cornet in her first fourth round appearance at her home slam. The 19th seed flew out to a 5-0 lead and took the set 6-2. Svitolina won 67 percent of her first serve points compared to a lowly 38 percent for the Frenchwoman. The second set was filled with drama with Cornet up a break looking to close in on the set, but Ukrainian kept pushing her way back as both women converted four break points in the set as we were treated with a tiebreaker. Svitolina flew out to an early lead, but as Cornet has been doing time after time, she was fighting back with the help of the French crowd to rally her. Cornet did her best to try and take try and fight off six match points, but it was sixth time the charm for the Ukrainian to book her spot in the quarterfinals against Ana Ivanovic.

Stan Wawrinka Stellar Against Simon

This writer was thinking Gilles Simon could push Stan Wawrinka to his limits. Well looked like Wawrinka went to look and prove him wrong, and that he did. The Swiss number two dominated the Frenchman 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 for a spot in the quarterfinals. As usual, Stan was dictating with his groundstrokes, but yesterday it was his forehand side that was working better for him in the early stages. As it’s been brought up before, Simon doesn’t really have the firepower to hang in with the best of the best as he is a counterpuncher. After a dominating first set, the second set looked to be straightforward again for the Swiss with a break, but Simon pegged one back for four-all. Despite that break, it was too easy for Stan the Man as he picked up another break at the end of the set for 6-4. After that Simon, looked all but out of it. His groundstrokes weren’t as crisp and looked disinterested at times as the Swiss took the third set 6-2.

Update on the Americans:

No Americans were on court yesterday with all of them on today as Jack Sock, Serena Williams, and Sloane Stephens are all on court.

Update on the French:

All three French players have been already talked about in full detail already above.

Update on the Seeds:

Kei Nishikori made light work of Teymuraz Gabashvili in straight sets taking him out 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. With the win, Nishikori has booked his first ever spot in the French Open quarterfinals. Kei was the aggressor throughout the match hitting 40 winners compared to 13 for the Russian. On the women’s side, Ana Ivanovic knocked off fellow top-tenner Ekaterina Makarova in three sets as both women survived the elements of this match. The first set was very tight with both women refusing to give an inch, but it was the Russian who succumbed to the pressure as the Serb took it 7-5. Makarova started to use being a lefty to the best of her ability hitting acute angles while also hitting with length to the second set 6-3. The Serb knew she could not get off to a slow start in the third set with Makarova lurking with the momentum. A quick break to start the set for Ivanovic, and there was no looking back for her dominating the final set 6-1.