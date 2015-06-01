French Open: Bacsinszky Shocks Kvitova For Quarterfinal Spot

Timea Bacsinszky has continued her stellar 2015 season with her fourth round upset of Petra Kvitova. With the win, the Swiss has earned her first ever spot in a Grand Slam quarterfinal. With the 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 scoreline this match obviously had his peaks and valleys; it’s not everyday you see Petra Kvitova getting bageled in a set.

After holds to start the opening set, it was the Czech lefty who had the first break opportunity. She converted it but was immediately broken back for 3-2. After that break, it was dominance from the Czech as she reeled off three straight games to take the set 6-2.

During the break in the first set, it seemed like the talented Swiss did some soul searching. For all her talents, she did not have much Grand Slam experience under her as this fourth round showdown was the furthest she has ever gone at a slam. She put that first set behind her and played one of the best sets in her career. Despite Kvitova getting three break chances, she held her nerve on those points and was lethal on the Czech’s serve winning almost 60 percent of points of those points. Both women were in shock after this set as a bagel was on the board for Kvitova as the upset was looming large.

The crowd was clearly all-in for Bacsinszky who was the underdog. It’s not many times you get to see a more than two Swiss players through to the quarterfinals; it’s just surprising nowadays to see a Swiss woman knocking on the door of something magical like this. With Petra clearly irritated by the fact that the crowd was not with her, she continuously held off break points in her service games to keep her ahead, until the seventh game. That was where the 23rd seed punished the errors from the 4th seed. After that, two more games for the Swiss, and it was an illustrious moment in her career earning her first quarterfinals appearance at a Grand Slam event facing off against Alison Van Uytvanck on Wednesday.