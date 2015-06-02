French Open: Ana Ivanovic Into First Grand Slam Semifinal Since 2008

Ana Ivanovic became the first woman into the French Open quarterfinals after her straight sets win over Elina Svitolina. This is the Serb’s first major semifinal since 2008 and moves to 7-0 against Svitolina in her career. This match would be a test of nerves for both women despite Ivanovic’s experience in Grand Slams because we know how much she has gotten into her own head at times.

The opening set started off with the seventh seed serving and was pushed to deuce in the opener but ended up with the hold. A break on the Ukrainian’s opening service game, and the Serb made it clear that this was her’s to lose. Ivanovic broke a second time for 4-1 and was clearly in control, but Svitolina pulled one back but to no avail. First set to Ivanovic at 6-3. She hit 18 winners in the set, which was more than triple of Svitolina’s total.

The second set was just as straightforward as the first one for the number seven seed a break in Svitolina’s opening service game just like she had done in the first set. Also similarly to the first set, the Serb broke for a second time late in the set, and she sealed the deal. It was an emotional win for her with the ups and downs her career has hit, but once again, her career is at its peak. Next up for her is Lucie Safarova who defeated Garbine Muguruza in straight sets.