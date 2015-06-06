Roland Garros Mens Final: Djokovic - Wawrinka- Preview

World number one Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka are the last men standing at Roland Garros. Both will be looking to leap over the last hurdle and claim their first ever French Open title. It's been a fantastic two weeks in Paris, as always, but it's nearly time to find out who will be crowned the new champion. Will Novak Djokovic complete his career grand slam, or will Stan Wawrinka prove he's the real deal by winning his second slam?

Novak Djokovic is coming into the final after beating the greatest clay court player of all time, Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal, and Andy Murray in a five-set thrilling semi-final, finishing only this afternoon. His form has been exceptional as he sprints towards the finish line to attempt to get his hands on the trophy he's been fighting for. Djokovic has often progressed deep into the tournament, often to finals, before falling to Rafael Nadal, mostly. Now that his rival is out of the way and he survived an elaborate five setter - Murray, surely there's nothing that can stop him? However, Djokovic is coming into the final with one major disadvantage. While Stan was practicing leisurely and enjoying a day off today, Novak was slugging it out on Chatrier trying to wrap up his match against Murray. Stan will be fresher and more energized during the final given his extra time to rest. Of course it's nobodys fault, it's unlucky, but if the match does go the distance, Stan will be the player most likely to be able to persevere. Regardless of this, Djokovic has been playing exceptionally. He has only been beaten twice this season, he just knows how to beat anybody on the other side of the net. Whatever an opponent throws at him, he deals with it. This year he wants to win Roland Garros more than ever. After a decade of trying, he's closer than he's ever been, and that will inspire him throughout the final.

Stan Wawrinka has had uneven results this season. He hasn't been playing his best, until now. In the last two weeks, he's beaten compatriot Roger Federer and crowd favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga back to back. Stan has never been the most consistent player, but when he peaks, he's almost unbeatable. Last year he won the Australian Open, beating Novak Djokovic along the way in 5 sets. He's proven he can beat the world number one, but if he can do it tomorrow, is another question altogether. Djokovic appears ready to finally make his mark in Paris, and stopping him will be a tall order. However, a player that goes into the final with little pressure, like Wawrinka, may have a bigger chance at doing so than most might expect. Stan doesn't have any limitations going into the final, there's nothing to lose. Expect him to be playing freely and at his best, because if he doesn't win, it's no nightmare. While Djokovic has everything to prove, Wawrinka is going to come into the match with an 'all in' frame of mind trying everything possible.

The duo's head to head is very much in Djokovic's favor 17-3, with the Serb winning their last meeting in this years Australian Open in five sets. In fact, all of their grand slam meetings have gone to fifth sets, which proves that Wawrinka does have the ability to push Novak. We think that this final is totally different to any other that Djokovic has played. He has victory under his fingertips after missing out on it for so many years. A huge aspect of the match will be mental, and how Djokovic will cope with the almost inevitable fear of losing. A defeat would crush him, so the result lies greatly on his ability to discipline his mentality. Djokovic's aim in the match will be to keep Wawrinka moving around the court to keep him thinking and on his feet. Also, in the past he's found it difficult to break his serve, so Novak will have to be strong on his own service games to avoid being broken. If Stan gets too comfortable, he'll be able to control points and finish them off with his powerful winners, so the key is to change up the pace with different angles and play at the net.

It is very difficult to see an outcome without Djokovic being handed over the trophy. Although Wawrinka is a very complete player who is playing well, Djokovic has buckets loads more experience during grand slam finals. He seems unbeatable at the moment, so it's unlikely his third loss of the year will come at such a crucial moment, where he is an expert at handling the pressure.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic in four sets.