Roger Federer: Hail the king of Halle

While Rafa Nadal remains the undisputed “king of clay” despite his recent loss to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals at the French Open earlier this month, Roger Federer’s kingdom includes the lush lawns of Halle, Germany and center court at Wimbledon. Astoundingly, the Swiss legend has won seven titles at both tournaments.

At the Gerry Weber Open, now an ATP World Tour 500 event, Federer holds the record for most finals with nine, most titles with seven (2003-06, 2008, 2013-14), most consecutive titles with four, and two titles won without dropping a set (2004, 2008).

This week in Halle, Germany at the Gerry Weber Open, Roger Federer is in pursuit of a record-breaking 8th title. His first round opponent is the 29th ranked German, Philipp Kohlschreiber. They last played one another in 2013 on a hard court at the Paris Masters. The 17-time grand slam champion, leads their head to head 8-0 including four wins on grass - three of them at Halle.

Bernard Tomic, the young Australian currently ranked 24th in the world, is playing well on grass having taken Nadal to three sets in the quarterfinals at Stuttgart. Should Tomic get passed the American and two-time NCAA champion Steve Johnson, the #7 seed potentially could meet Federer in the quarters.

Tomas Berdych, the number three seed at the Gerry Weber Open, is a possible semifinal opponent for Federer. Though he leads their head to head 14-6 (2-1 on grass), Berdych upset the Swiss number one the last time they played on grass in 2010 in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. In 2006, Federer defeated Berdych in three sets in the final at Halle and then later that month in the round of sixteen at Wimbledon.

Kei Nishikori, the #2 seed at Halle, awaits in the final should they both progress that far. Irrefutably, Federer’s game is particularly well suited for grass given his incredible court coverage, potent serve, excellent volley technique, and lethal slice backhand. Despite how quick the court plays and how low the ball bounces, he seems to have infinite time to set up his shots, especially his devastating forehand.

This week all eyes will be focused on the #2 player in the world as he takes to the grass on what could be deemed his other backyard - center court at the Gerry Weber Open. Will Roger Federer thwart the competition and continue his reign as the undisputed king of Halle? This loyal admirer anxiously awaits his entrance.