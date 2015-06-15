Juan Martin del Potro Confirms Another Wrist Surgery

More heartbreaking news has come out involving the Argentine Juan Martin del Potro. The former US Open champion and world number four has announced via Youtube video (below) that he will be getting a third surgery on his left wrist. Del Potro came back this January in Sydney from a wrist injury that was bothering since last year’s tournament in Dubai.

After his return in Sydney (lost to Mikhail Kukushkin in the quarterfinals), the Argentine was looking to make his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open but withdrew due to the continuously nagging wrist injury. He played once again in Miami, but we have not heard from him since then.

Clearly this is not the first time we’ve heard of del Potro having problems with his wrist. Most of his prime has been plagued by this career-threatening matter. The first instance of the injury came in 2010, the year after he won the US Open. He was unable to defend his title at Flushing Meadows as well as withdrawing from most of the Masters 1000 events throughout the year.

The news comes as devastating to even the casual tennis fan due to the lovable nature of the Tower of Tandil. At the peak of his abilities, the 2009 US Open champion was able to win matches against Big Four or push them to the brink. The perfect example of this would be how he obliterated Nadal in the US Open semifinals then defeated Roger Federer in the final. Another instance (a losing effort however) in which he pushed a member of the Big Four was during his 2013 Wimbledon semifinal against Novak Djokovic.

In the video, del Potro said about the injury, “After my Miami, my sensations were horrible. I told myself I didn’t want to fight against tennis, I didn’t want to hate the sport. I’d rather take the time off that’s needed. I’d rather try to recover myself as a human being and leave the tennis player aside for a moment.” He’s made it pretty clear that despite the setbacks, he wants to play the game he loves. We’d like to wish DelPo a quick, speedy recovery and hope to see him out on the courts soon.