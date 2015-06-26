Can Grigor Dimitrov Reach the Wimbledon Semis Again?

Grigor Dimitrov has been tapped as one of the most promising stars one the ATP World Tour for several years. His all-court game and fluid style is eye candy for fans and gives him chances to win against all opponents on all surfaces. In 2014, he made several huge steps towards fulfilling his promise, the biggest being his run to the semi-finals of Wimbledon. Dimitrov eliminated defending champion Andy Murray in the quarter-finals before falling in four tight sets to world number one and eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. The run saw him enter the top ten in the world rankings for the first time and it seemed like Dimitrov had nowhere to go but up.

But since that run at Wimbledon, he’s failed to build on the success he had before Wimbledon. In the last twelve months, he’s only reached one final (Stockholm, l. to Tomas Berdych). He’s reached two other semi-finals since, both in 2015, losing in straight sets both times. He’s failed to reach the quarter-finals in eight of twelve tournaments that he’s played this year. He also failed to reach the quarter-finals at both the Australian Open (where he’d reached the quarter-finals a year earlier) and French Open (where he lost in the first round for the second year in a row). As the defending champion at the Queen’s Club, he lost in the second round to forty-eighth ranked Gilles Muller in straight sets. He now enters Wimbledon with a ton of points to defend and no momentum or signs of form. If he doesn’t match his performance at Wimbledon, his ranking could take a major hit. As could his reputation. Dimitrov desperately needs a strong performance at Wimbledon. What are the chances that he goes deep at the All England Club once again?

Dimitrov got the job done last year. He didn’t have the most difficult draw, but it certainly had come tricky components and he did well to overcome some challenges. He took out back to back qualifiers in straight sets in his first two matches. He then survived a five-set thriller against twenty-first seed Alexandr Dolgopolov, coming back from two-sets-to-one down and winning the fifth set 6-1. He caught a break in the round of sixteen as his part of the draw had collapsed and he found himself facing unseeded Leonardo Mayer, whom Dimitrov dispatched in straight sets. His run was supposed to end in the quarter-finals when he found himself up against defending champion Andy Murray. Dimitrov made a statement to the tennis world when he eliminated Britain’s favourite son in straight sets. The victory was arguably and remains arguably Dimitrov’s greatest victory. He then proceeded to put up a good fight in the semi-finals against Novak Djokovic, losing in four tight sets despite holding set point in the fourth set to send the match to a decider.

Just like everyone, the draw will be a key factor in whether or not Dimitrov can make another run at Wimbledon. Dimitrov has a decent draw through the first three rounds, as he opens against Frederico Delbonis. However, he could face a test in the third round as he’s due to play twenty-first seed and former semi-finalist Richard Gasquet. Gasquet also went out in the second round of the Queen’s club, only his loss was to a higher-ranked opponent. In the third round, he could find himself in a titanic clash between himself and last year’s other young gun semi-finalist Milos Raonic. Dimitrov has only lost once to Raonic, and that was way back in 2011, but Raonic has been the far better player over the last twelve months. Nick Kyrgios, last year’s quarter-finalist, could also be a potential fourth round opponent. If he gets by one of those grass court powerhouses, he could face recent French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka. Wawrinka is not the strongest player on grass, so that is lucky for Dimitrov. If he were to survive that battle, which is possible as he’s beaten Wawrinka twice in 2015 and he’s the better player on grass, he’d find himself in the semis probably against Djokovic. It’s certainly doable, but Dimitrov will need to play his best tennis if he wants to navigate that draw.

However, the draw may have absolutely no bearing on Dimitrov’s chances at Wimbledon. Entering the year’s third major, the problem for Dimitrov isn’t just his poor chances of beating the top three, but his poor chances of beating anybody. Dimitrov is 19-12 on the season with not only no titles, but no finals appearances. He only has two wins over top-twenty opponents, both of those wins coming on clay against Stanislas Wawrinka. An even more disturbing fact is that out of Dimitrov’s twelve losses this year, only three have been to opponents ranked above him. Nine of his losses have been to opponents ranked well below him, the lowest being 169th. Prior to Wimbledon last year, Dimitrov had won three titles on three different surfaces, including the Wimbledon warm-up event at the Queen’s Club. This year, he has no titles on any surface and he washed out in the second round of Queen’s as the defending champion. He hasn’t made it past the second round of his last three tournaments. Right now, there is very little to suggest that Dimitrov is playing at a level that will see him through to a second consecutive Wimbledon semi-final.

Grigor Dimitrov has shown in the past that when he puts all the pieces together, he has a game that can succeed on grass. He moves well, hits hard and keeps opponents under pressure with his serve. There have been flashes this season of him playing his game to perfection and scoring a big win, most notably his dominant straight sets win over Stan Wawrinka at the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters. But the rest of the time, he’s been making errors and allowing himself to be forced onto defence. While Dimitrov is a very capable defender, he’s at his peak when he’s putting pressure on opponents. Especially on grass, Dimitrov cannot afford to allow himself to be forced back into a defensive position. He needs to be up on the baseline and using his strong forehand to push opponents around. An important factor is his serve. Dimitrov may not have a cannon like Raonic, but he still has a very strong, very efficient serve. That’s a big reason why he’s succeeded on grass in the past. He needs to be serving well at Wimbledon. He also needs to be consistent. He can’t afford to give any gifts to his opponents at any point. That’s a big reason why he’s been struggling this year: too many mistakes. Wimbledon is a tournament where points are quick and a single mistake can be very decisive. Last year, he was nearly flawless throughout the tournament which was why he reached the semi-finals. He needs to calm down and stop making so many mistakes. He has one of the most complete arsenals out of all the young guns so he has lots of options if one shot isn’t working. But all of the weapons are there. He has a strong serve, powerful forehand and deadly slice. It’s the same combination that Roger Federer used to win seven Wimbledon titles already. Put simply, Dimitrov needs to play smarter. He needs to be aggressive, yes. But unlike Milos Raonic whose game is based around power and if that fails, he has no back-up plan, if Dimitrov can’t overpower an opponent, he can out-think them or out-work them. He has options. He just needs to remember that and use them when need be.

With the draw he’s been dealt, Dimitrov certainly has a chance. He’s landed in a good quarter in that he won’t have to go through one of the favourites to reach the semis. That being said, he will face some challenges along the way. It’s possible that he could face his Milos Raonic in the round of sixteen, setting up a battle of 2014 semi-finalists. There has been much talk as to whether or not these two men could reach the semis again. It’s now guaranteed that one of them will not be returning to the semi-finals. But with the way Dimitrov has been playing, it’s possible that he won’t make it to that battle. He should be able to beat his first three opponents. But he should have beaten a lot of the people he’s lost to recently. If Dimitrov fails to reach the semis again, his ranking will take a hit, but at worst he’ll fall to the bottom of the top twenty. Dimitrov’s season is on the brink of being lost. He desperately needs a spark. Wimbledon could provide it if he channels the memories from last year. Or it could cast serious doubts on the legitimacy of Dimitrov’s future contender status.