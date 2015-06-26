Wimbledon 2015: Breaking Down The Ladies' Draw

We’re at that time of year again. The grass is cut, the chalk is laid down, and most importantly the draw is made. The 2015 Wimbledon ladies’ draw came out today, and the draw is appetizing to say the least as the top women have some challenges to overcome should they want to lift up the coveted Wimbledon title. After breaking down the gentlemen’s draw earlier, we now break down the ladies draw and their contenders at the All England Club.

Serena’s Quarter

The winner of the last three Grand Slams comes to Wimbledon with a shot at history at a “Serena Slam”. Should she win at the SW19, she’ll hold all four Grand Slams at once for the second time in her career- she did it when she went four straight at the ‘02 French Open to the ‘03 Australian Open. Steffi Graf is the only other woman who has achieved this feat twice. Now we breakdown her draw. The third round is the first of Serena’s worries where she could potentially face crowd favorite Heather Watson, 2014 Australian Open finalist Dominika Cibulkova, or the Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. Realistically, Serena should steamroll all of them, but the mental toll of not just battling your opponent but the crowd as well (should she face Watson) is heavy. What we all want to see is a big sister-little sister matchup as Venus Williams and Serena Williams were drawn into a tasty possible ound of 16 clash.

Ana Ivanovic is the other top seed in Serena’s quarter but has not made it into the second week at the All England Club since 2009 leaving more to be desired from the Serb whose serve and forehand combination could be lethal on the grass. Carla Suarez Navarro has played exceptional tennis this year with her, but the grass has never suited her style of play. She’s also said that clay courts and hard courts are her favorite surface, that just shows you where her stance is on grass. The players that this writer is really threatening to push Serena in the quarterfinals are Belinda Bencic and Victoria Azarenka. Bencic, the Swiss number two, will have played two grass court finals (she plays Radwanska tomorrow) giving her an immense amount of confidence at the SW19. Azarenka, a former world number one, always has given Serena Williams a test of her wills when they play. Twice on the clay, Azarenka had the American on the ropes (Madrid she held match points and was a set up at the French), so we’d be in for another baseline extravaganza if these two meet up.

Semifinal favorite: Serena Williams

First round matchups to watch for: Watson - Garcia, Sara Errani - Franceca Schiavone, Madison Bengele - Venus Williams, Bencic - Tsvetana Pironkova

Sharapova’s Quarter

Wimbledon brings back the first of the Grand Slam memories that the Russian has achieved. She won the title back in 2004 and has only gotten close to the winner’s trophy once again when she made the final in 2011 (loss to Petra Kvitova). This part of the draw is wide open because it does not contain one standout grass-court player. This section has a two-time French Open champion, this year’s French Open finalist (and defending Wimbledon semifinalist in Lucie Safarova), a US Open champion (Stosur), and a French Open semifinalist (Petkovic). The Russian should be able to weather her part of the draw as the seeded players in her section have never seen much grass court success in her career. However, where she could run into problems is in her opening round matchup against Johanna Konta. Konta has been sensational in her last two grass court tournaments upsetting many of the top players before she eventually ran out of gas to continue the domino effect.

The bottom portion of Sharapova’s quarter is where it is up for the taking. Safarova was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year but with the likes of American Sloane Stephens and Coco Vandeweghe in this section, they’re posed to threaten Safarova. Vandeweghe has the serve tailormade for grass to see her succeed, and Stephens has an all-court game where if she remains aggressive, is always a threat to take down the top players.

Semifinal favorite: Lucie Safarova

First round matchups to watch for: Sharapova - Konta, Flavia Pennetta - Zarina Diyas, Barbora Zahlavova Strycova - Stephens, Alison Riske - Safarova

Halep’s Quarter

There is one name that truly shines in this quarter, and no it is not Simona Halep. It is the German Sabine “Boom Boom” Lisicki. Halep made the semifinals at the SW19 last year losing to fellow rising star Eugenie Bouchard. Despite that, the consistent upsets and made for grass court game is what makes her standout amongst the rest. The one-two punch of her booming serve and the penetrating forehand make her a force to be reckoned with. The top portion of this quarter, which contains Wozniacki, Kerber, Giorgi, and Muguruza, it’s only Kerber who has ever gone far into the fortnight at the All England Club. Wozniacki for all her consistent performances at Grand Slams has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, don’t expect it this year either. Varvara Lepchenko and journeywoman Mirjana Lucic-Baroni are dark horses to make a run in this top half of Halep’s draw so keep an eye out for them.

Only Lisicki and Halep have had recent success on the grass amongst the top seeds in their section. Kuznetsova was a quarterfinalist here in ‘03, ‘05, and ‘07, but those are distant memories. Among those who can cause these two trouble is Monica Puig. Puig cracked the fourth round here a couple years ago but her career has stagnated since then. If Puig can find the level that she did in her fourth round run in 2013, she can surprise some.

Semifinal favorite: Sabine Lisicki

First round matchups to watch for: Muguruza - Lepchenko, Lucic-Baroni - Yaroslava Shvedova, Timea Bacsinszky - Julia Goerges, Puig - Monica Niculescu

Kvitova’s Quarter

We’ve finally reached the quarter of the defending champion, Petra Kvitova. If you thought Sharapova’s quarter was open, wait until you see the Czechs. The top eight women in this quarter could have fit into any other section and could have been the main threat to reach the semifinals, but it’s a shame that they’re all stuck in Kvitova’s quarter. The world number two kicks off with Kiki Bertens who performed well on the grass in warmup tournaments. Laura Robson is back an action against Evgeniya Rodina. If somehow the Brit can find her way past her opening round match and potentially Jankovic, an all-lefty showdown awaits us in the third round. Kvitova can sometimes crumble under the pressures of defending a title. When she defended her first Wimbledon title in 2012, she lost in the quarterfinals so a clash with Robson might do her in. However, Robson’s rust should slow her down against the Czech should they meet. Tamira Paszek was a young, rising Austrian talent when she burst onto the scene with back-to-back Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2011 and 2012. Currently ranked in the 200s, she’s had a significant dropoff in her game because of confidence issues and injuries, but she should be able to find some comfort back in grasses of London to shock some people. Radwanska was the 2012 Wimbledon finalist who surprised many by getting there due to her finesse style of play. She plays a lot of slices, gets down low for shots, and implements the drop shot beautifully in her game. Should she meet with Kvitova in the fourth round, a clash of styles matchup may not suit the Czech well.

The top half of Kvitova’s section brings out the other finalist from last year in Genie Bouchard, big-server Madison Keys, and lefty Ekaterina Makarova. You would think that Bouchard is favorite to get to the quarterfinals amongst these women having made it to the final last year, but her freefall makes her seem like an afterthought to even get to the third round. Early trouble awaits the Canadian potentially in the second round against Tatjana Maria or Bojana Jovanovski. Makarova’s main concern is likely going to be teen sensation Ana Konjuh who won a grass court title in Nottingham, or Alize Cornet who famously knocked off Serena Williams in the third round here last year. However, Keys is definitely one of the threats here to get to the semis because just like Lisicki, the one-two punch of her serve and forehand are absolutely lethal on grass. In this top section, we get a mish-mosh of playing styles amongst the best. It’s going to be quite a ride we’re on watching Kvitova’s quarter.

Semifinal favorite: Petra Kvitova

First round matchups to watch for: Kvitova - Bertens, Konjuh - Cornet, Keys - Stefanie Voegele, Paszek - Casey Dellacqua, Jankovic - Elena Vesnina