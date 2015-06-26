Wimbledon/Olympic Look Back: The Turning Point Of Murray's Career

Up until 2012, Murray had made Grand Slam finals, but had lost them (to either Federer or Djokovic), he took on a new coach, someone who had not coached a top player before. It was an unexpected announcement when it came, (before 2012) in the shape of Ivan Lendl. Murray wanted to get over that line, win a slam. The British press (of which this author is not an official part) were always bemoaning that Murray had not won a slam - the last British male to win a slam was Fred Perry back in the 1930's and this ghost followed Murray around. After every tournament win he would be asked "Why have you not won a slam?" or "When will you win a slam?". The fact he made finals was irrelevant, he had not yet won a slam and this seemed to be the only thing the press wanted to be interested in, and gauged success on.

Wimbledon 2012 and Murray made his first Wimbledon final after defeating Jo-Wilfred Tsonga. In the final he would face Roger Federer. Murray had never taken a set in the slam finals, but this changed here, as he took the first set and was still playing well, when the rain came. The roof was closed and the tournament became an indoor grass court tournament. Federer is a very good indoor player, and he went on to win this match. In the post match interview Murray broke down in tears as did many who witnessed this.

This emotional speech was the start of something very special in the tennis career of Murray. There was not as much time to dwell on the loss as there usually is, the reason being that just a few weeks later there was the London Olympic Games in 2012. Team GB had started slowly, but medals were flowing from everywhere, even the most unexpected places (equestrian). Murray wanted to be part of this, and had entered into the singles, doubles and mixed doubles. He played doubles with his brother Jamie and mixed doubles with Laura Robson. Murray only dropped one set on his way to the semifinal, where he met Djokovic in their first ever meeting on grass. It was a friday evening in July when they came out to play. The crowd were fully behind Murray as he faced Djokovic, Murray was seeded 4th and Djokovic was seeded 2nd. When this happened

A straight sets win for Murray over Djokovic on grass at Wimbledon, he was into another major final. The trouble was, who was he facing, well yes you guessed it none other than Roger Federer, the player who had beaten him at the Wimbledon final just four weeks before. Would Murray be able to beat Federer, could he put that heartbreaking loss behind him and take on the best player in the world and win? The crowd was fully behind Murray, something which Federer had not experienced before, and for once both players were on an even keel. Neither of them had won Olympic Gold, and Federer admitted this was one of the things missing from his cabinet that he wanted. Some felt it would be a repeat of four weeks before especially if the roof was closed. As it transpired, the roof was not closed the weather was perfect, and then this happened.

At Centre Court, against Federer, Murray literally took him apart. He had won his first major final against Federer, it wasn't a slam, but it was still a best-of-five set match, on the grounds of his home slam and he had beaten the best player, then Murray went on to claim a silver medal with Robson in the mixed doubles. Murray had little time to celebrate this win as he headed straight to the US for the US hard court swing. A couple of tournaments in and we arrived at the last slam of the tennis year, the 2012 US Open. The draw looked to be going against Murray as he was due to face Federer in the semifinals and then Djokovic in the final. Seedings don't always go to plan though and Federer lost to Berdych in the quarterfinals meaning Murray would play Berdych in the semis. With the wind swirling around, Murray coped better and came through against Berdych to once again land in a major final, once again facing the top seed. In what tuned into a very very long first set tiebreak, Murray prevailed to take the first set, and followed it up with the next at 7-5. You never write Djokovic off though, and he levelled the match taking sets three and four. Murray took a toilet break, talked to himself, in fact shouted at himself, and this happened.

Murray had won his first Grand Slam, and it meant so much to him to finally get that monkey off his back. This would not be enough for the Brits though, there was the one slam we needed a Brit to win more than any other, the one Murray had come close to winning in 2012, of course we mean Wimbledon. Although it was great that Murray had won a slam, every Brit wanted, nay needed a British male to win the men's singles at Wimbledon.

Roll forward to July 2013, after a very strange Wimbledon (more on that in another report) and the top two seeds would be facing off in the tournament. Djokovic was the top seed, and Murray was the 2nd seed. In racous scenes reminiscent of that wonderful Olympic semifinal, the crowd were fully behind Murray as he played to try and win this all-important trophy. Murray knew he could win now, he had already won the Olympic semifinal (and the final of course) and US Open, both against Djokovic. On a sorching hot July day, this happened

Murray defeated Djokovic again to win the most important tournament of his life, his home grand slam. As he sank to his knees in tears, many of us joined him, but this time they were tears of joy. Finally after 77 years, Britain had a male Wimbledon champion, Murray was a winner and a hero, rather than (as some in the press had called him) a perpetual loser. From now on, anything Murray achieved would not top this moment. In fact there are many British tennis fans who will watch these moments over and over again.