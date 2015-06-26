Wimbledon/Olympic Look Back: The Turning Point Of Murray's Career

Up until 2012, Murray had made Grand Slam finals, but had lost them (to either Federer or Djokovic), he took on a new coach, someone who had not coached a top player before. It was an unexpected announcement when it came, (before 2012) in the shape of Ivan Lendl. Murray wanted to get over that line, win a slam. The British press (of which this author is not an official part) were always bemoaning that Murray had not won a slam - the last British male to win a slam was Fred Perry back in the 1930's and this ghost followed Murray around. After every tournament win he would be asked "Why have you not won a slam?" or "When will you win a slam?". The fact he made finals was irrelevant, he had not yet won a slam and this seemed to be the only thing the press wanted to be interested in, and gauged success on.

Wimbledon 2012 and Murray made his first Wimbledon final after defeating Jo-Wilfred Tsonga. In the final he would face Roger Federer. Murray had never taken a set in the slam finals, but this changed here, as he took the first set and was still playing well, when the rain came. The roof was closed and the tournament became an indoor grass court tournament.  Federer is a very good indoor player, and he went on to win this match.  In the post match interview Murray broke down in tears as did many who witnessed this.