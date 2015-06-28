VAVEL Wimbledon Ladies' Roundtable

Earlier today, we brought you our Wimbledon Gentleman's Roundtable. Now, it's time for the ladies to shine in their roundtable. Will Serena be stopped? Is Bouchard going to get knocked out early? Find out in the Wimbledon Ladies' Roundtable.

1. Who is the favorite? After looking at the draw, who are they most likely to lose to and why?

Noel Alberto: My co-favorites are Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams. Serena is self-explainable because she has been dominating all-year long. Kvitova because this is the surface where she's made her claim to fame. She has played her greatest tennis on the grass and has every right to be co-favorite. If Serena were to go down, it would likely be in the quarterfinals to Victoria Azarenka. Azarenka is in a fantastic part of the draw and she's always pushed Serena to the wire. This could be the breaking point for the world number one with a Serena Slam on the cards. For Kvitova, she'd most likely lose to Agnieszka Radwanska if they get there. Radwanska may not have the power to deal with Kvitova, but her finesse style of play will force the Czech all over the court and her movement is not her best asset.

Glenys Furness: After looking at the draw, who are they most likely to lose to and why? Gotta be Serena, could be a repeat of 2013 and she could lose to Lisicki. Serena suffered badly with illness through Roland Garros, if she has not fully recovered from that, she could go out even earlier

Caleb Wahlgren: Are you crazy. Of course I'm going with Serena Williams as my favorite for this tournament. Why, because she has won the last 3 majors and there is no known injury for her at this time. Who is she most likely to lose to? That's a tough one. The five time Wimbledon Champion is coming back and looking to win for the first time since 2012. I would suggest her biggest threat is Maria Sharapova, simply because Maria has been consistent across all courts and is a clear secondary option to Serena.

Amee Ruszkai: Again, the top seed Serena Williams is the favourite given that she is arguably the best player the women's game has ever seen. Though a potential last 16 tie with her sister, Venus, will be tricky given the background of it, there are few players who can trouble her and I see her highest likelihood of losing being in the final to a determined Simona Halep, with the Romanian searching for her first and deserved Grand Slam.

Pete Borkowski: Serena Williams. Who else? She’s won the first two slams and has been utterly dominant all season. She’s been tested a few times, but most of her losses have been chalked up to illnesses or injuries. Beating a healthy Serena outright is maybe the toughest test in tennis at the moment. She’s struggled at Wimbledon over the last few years, but this tournament used to be her stomping ground, so she knows how to win here. She does have some threats in her quarter, but most of them, most notably her sister Venus and Victoria Azarenka, would have to take each other out before facing Serena. If Serena gets into the second week, the tournament is essentially hers, as will be her second non-calendar year slam.

John Thomas: Serena Williams will win it if she stays healthy. If she gets sick or exhausted she could lose; doesn't much matter to whom. It is more a question of whether she stays in top form throughout. She is very strong, but very big. That can be wearing over the course of the entire tournament, especially if the weather is hot.

Joely Cook: Serena Williams is the clear favourite in my eyes; she is utterly dominant in women’s tennis right now with only one loss this year, and will be hungry for a second calendar year grand slam. I don’t see her losing, but if anyone can defeat her it would be last year’s champion Petra Kvitova in the final.

Emmy Caporale: Angelique Kerber, the #10 seed is the favorite to win the title this year. Kerber with two titles on the clay this season, won her third title on the grass this month at the Aegon Classic, defeating Sabine Lisicki in the semis and Karolina Pliskova in the final in three tight sets. Her most difficult opponent will be the imposing Spaniard, Garbine Muguruza, the # 20 seed. They would meet in the quarters should they both progress that far. Muguruza, with wins over Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Dominika Cibulkova, has a huge serve, potent groundstrokes and due to her frequent doubles play , is comfortable at the net.

Paul Choi: Serena Williams. She’s proven that throughout most of her career, she is the toughest woman to defeat on tour, especially at the majors. At Roland Garros, five women took sets off the American, but failed to finish. Their nerves and doubt shined through, and Williams used her intimidation and tactics to win the deciding sets. Williams will most likely drop a couple of sets on her path to the championship, but will win in the end. The first seed could face her sister, Venus Williams in the fourth round, a matchup that involves obvious emotional ties. Ana Ivanovic and Victoria Azarenka are in her quarter, both whom have proven to be difficult matchups for Williams.

Mariam Khan: Serena Williams. Ivanovic in the quarter-finals is definitely one of her tougher opponents. The Serb has been in good form and if she can capitalize in this tournament even further then she could have confidence enough to cause an upset.

2. Who is the dark horse for the title and why?

Noel: My dark horse for the title is the popular pick, Sabine Lisicki. Lisicki, who had a grass allergy, used to hate playing at Wimbledon. Then, she got over her allergy and has played lights out tennis here. In 2013, she made the final and is fully capable of that again with they key obviously being her serve.

Glenys: Aga - she has had a good run on the grass at Eastbourne, before that getting to the Semi final of Nottingham. This could be her year.

Caleb: She hasn't done anything lately, but I'm going with Venus Williams. She has won Wimbledon five times and only won two other grand slams ever. She is ranked #16 and would have to beat her sister fairly early on. I don't think that it's terribly likely, but if she can get there and beat her sister, why wouldn't she have a shot at the title too?

Amee: Simona Halep. All eyes are elsewhere this summer, with Williams the favourite, Sharapova always up there and Kvitova the reigning champion, so, just like Federer, Halep could cause a slight upset if she goes about her business quietly ad consistently in a kind draw. She is incredibly talented and has the concentration to make her way through each round steadily but superbly.

Pete: Agnieszka Radwanska. True, Radwanska is a former Wimbledon finalist and has been a consistent top five player over the last few years. But Aga has been having a down year and, like Rafael Nadal, is not being given much thought as a serious contender. If Aga reached the semis, it would be a surprise to most. But she’s actually got a pretty good draw. Her first two matches shouldn’t be too challenging and her first seed could be seventeenth seed Elina Svitolina. She could face defending champion Petra Kvitova in the round of sixteen, but if she survived that, it would probably be eighth seed Ekaterina Makarova in the quarters, who should be beatable for Aga. Simona Halep is the other high seed in that half. With most of the serious contenders in the top half, Aga has a great chance to turn her season around.

John: I like Schiavone as a dark horse for the women among the unseeded players. She is really thin and strong and if the weather is hot and humid and she makes it to the later rounds, this could be a big advantage. But most likely outcome is still Serena Williams.

Joely: Victoria Azarenka could be one to snatch the title this year; her recent injuries mean she is ranked 23rd, but as a former world number one and two time slam champion she has what it takes to win. She has reached the semi-finals here twice, and if she can play her best as well as perhaps being helped by a few upsets in her half of the draw, she could seize her chance.

Emmy: On the women's side, my dark horse to win the title is the Spaniard, Garbine Muguruza. Currently ranked #19 in the world and the #20 seed at Wimbledon, Muguruza plays fearless, aggressive tennis and is hungry to make her mark at the All England Club.

Paul: Angelique Kerber. The 2012 semifinalist upset Maria Sharapova in the round of 16 in a three set thriller last year. The 10th seed gained her first grass court title in Birmingham earlier this month, and has always been a formidable threat at the majors. Her lefty serve and forehand are big weapons on the grass, and her movement and defensive skills have always boded her well. Her ability to bend and achieve power from the low bounces have made grass her best surface. Kerber will most likely have to get past Garbine Muguruza to reach the round of 16, and will most likely face Caroline Wozniacki then. This will be a very winnable match for the German, as she possesses the power and flatness in her strokes to hit through the Dane. Simona Halep will most likely see her in the quarterfinals, and again Kerber will have the power to hit through the speedy Romanian.

Mariam: Sabine Lisicki. Her form always seems to rise when it comes to grass season and more importantly, despite being seeded 18th she has first match opponents that she can deal with.

3. Which top seed has the most difficult draw and why?

Noel: Lucie Safarova has a pretty difficult draw and it's going under the radar because all eyes are focused on Sharapova, Bouchard, Halep, Serena, etc. For those if you don't remember, Safarova was a semifinalist at the SW19 last year losing to eventual champion Kvitova. Her first three matches are Riske, Kanepi, Strycova/Stephens, by no means anything straightforward for the French Open finalist.

Glenys: Halep, lots of dangerous players in her part.

Caleb: I'm going to pick Simona Halep. There are just a lot more names that I recognize in this quarter and I think that she is going to have to overcome to many obstacles from them and will end up stumbling and not making it into the quarterfinals as she would be expected to.

Amee: Maria Sharapova. Though her early rounds may not be the hardest, albeit British wildcard Johanna Konta will be no pushover in round one, Andrea Petkovic potentially presents a very difficult fourth round draw, Lucie Safarova would be an even harder quarter-final opponent, and, if she makes her way through these, she has to face Serena Williams in the semis, against whom she has a terrible head-to-head record.

Pete: Eugenie Bouchard. Bouchard may not have the toughest first two matches, but that’s about where her luck ends. Australian Open semi-finalist Madison Keyes could be waiting in the third so, as could Yanina Wickmayer, who reached the round of sixteen in Melbourne. Her next opponent could be known Serena Slayer Alize Cornet, while the seed is Ekaterina Makarova, who beat Bouchard at the US Open last year. Kvitova would be waiting for a 2014 finals rematch in the quarters should Bouchard get that far. It’s hard to see Bouchard getting past Kvitova, if she even gets that far.

John: I don't see any roadblocks likely for the top ten seeds in the early rounds for the women.

Joely: I think Sharapova has a tough draw – her opening match is against Brit wildcard Johanna Konta, and with Konta playing inspired tennis lately to reach the quarterfinals of Eastbourne, it could be a tough match. She is also set to play the Lucie Safarova who put a stop to her French Open hopes just last month, and possibly Serena Williams in the semi-finals; an unenviable task.

Emmy: On the women's side, Serena Williams has the most difficult draw with her sister Venus Williams - the 5-time Wimbledon champion, Belinda Bencic - who just won the title in Eastbourne on grass and former world #1 Victoria Azarenka as potential opponents.

Paul: Simona Halep. Last year’s semifinalist could face Monica Puig in the second round, who reached the round of 16 in 2013. Puig’s flat, hard strokes could hit through Romanian. Halep could then face Svetlana Kuznetsova who beat Maria Sharapova earlier this year in Madrid, and is always a looming threat. In the fourth round, she will most likely face Sabine Lisicki, who is the most dangerous player at Wimbledon. Although Halep beat Lisicki last year, the 18th seeded German is always an enormous threat at Wimbledon. She has beaten Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Li Na and Agnieszka Radwanska at the All England Club, reaching the finals in 2013.

Mariam: Petra Kvitova. She could possibly meet Jankovic or Robson in the third round, followed by a Radwanska fourth round clash. Makarova as a QF opponent is not easy either, and next is Halep. It will be a tough road for her.

4. Which non-seeded player could make a run into the second week and why?

Noel: The non-seeded player that could make a run into the second week is Coco Vandeweghe. The two seeded player in the American's section are Karolina Pliskova and Sam Stosur. Both have not fared well at Wimbledon in recent years, and grass is Vandeweghe's best surface. Look for her to make some noise.

Glenys: Laura Robson - if she can get a couple of matches under her belt here to get her confidence back no reason she can't progress.

Caleb: She made to the the quarterfinals in 2013, and I'm sure she would love to do it again, so I'm going with Sloane Stephens. A tough first round matchup with Barbora Strycova is going to be her primary obstacle as Strycova made it to the quarterfinals herself last year. Stephens has shone brightly here before. She obviously would like to do that again.

Amee: Sloane Stephens. The American has really improved this year and is plenty some wonderful tennis this season. She has a difficult first round tie against Barbora Strycova, but if she can overcome this, then there is no reason why she can't dispatch Lucie Safarova and Karolina Pliskova to make the last eight.

Pete: Sloane Stephens. Stephens has a power game not dissimilar to the Williams sisters who have combined for ten Wimbledon singles titles. She is fully capable of making a run on the grass because of how she plays. While perhaps not back to her 2013 Australian Open form, Stephens is player better in 2015 than she did last year. She also has a great draw. While she opens against twenty-seventh seed Barbora Strycova, it’s almost smooth sailing from there until the third round where she could face Lucia Safarova. Safarova is stronger on clay than grass, so Stephens could be able to overpower her. Her next top ten opponent would be Maria Sharapova in the quarters, but Sharapova has struggled on grass lately, so Stephens could catch a break and set up a grudge match with Serena Williams.

Joely: I think Sloane Stephens could make a good run in this tournament. She reached the quarter-finals here in 2013, and if Safarova does not play her best against the American youngster in the third round, Stephens has a real shot at the upset – she knows what it takes to beat the top players on the big stages.

Emmy: On the women's side, Alison Riske could make a run into the second week having made the third round at Wimbledon the last two years. Riske most recently made the semis on grass in Nottingham, England, losing to the talented, young Croat, Ana Konjuh.

Paul: Zarina Diyas. The 34th ranked Kazakhstani just missed the seedings, but is in the weakest section of the draw. She will need to get past 24th seed Flavia Pennetta, which is a very winnable match for her. She will most likely need to beat Andrea Petkovic in the third round, and with the German’s inconsistency in majors, there could be an upset in the making. The 21 year old Diyas reached the round of 16 last year at Wimbledon.

Mariam: Laura Robson. The home-crowd favorite could use the support to her advantage and cause upsets against Jankovic.

5. Which first round matchup intrigues you the most and why?

Noel: My eyes are really fixed on the matchup between Ana Konjuh and Alize Cornet. Cornet famously knocked off Serena here last year to get into the fourth round. Konjuh, just a teenager, won her first career title in Nottingham a few weeks ago. Cornet has been known to disappoint in Grand Slams so it would come as no shock to see her knocked out early.

Glenys: Konta v Sharapova - Konta coming off a great run at Eastbourne (her home town) has a difficult match, but I'm looking forward to seeing how she copes.

Caleb: I am eagerly anticipating the matchup between Lucie Hradecka and Agnieszka Radwanska. Radwanska has had success at Wimbledon before, even being the 2012 runner up in the tournament. But she had a first round exit at Roland Garros and I'm not exactly sure how well she is playing right now. Plus Hradecka would have the upset of her career with a win against her.

Amee: Again, there are a few, but I'll go with Irina-Camelia Begu, the 29th seed, v Daria Gavrilova. The latter is having a marvelous 2015 and so has the confidence and momentum with her to send a seed out immediately. She is not fazed by the big stage and loves being the underdog, so Begu will need to be focused and she simply cannot underestimate her opponent if she wants to make it to round two.

Pete: Jelena Jankovic vs. Elena Vesnina. Jelena Jankovic is one of those enigmas on the WTA Tour. She was ranked number one in the world for a while, but just couldn’t get over the finish line. Every once in a while, she goes on a hot run of form and all of a sudden she’s back to being labeled as a contender. Less than a year ago, it was thought that Jankovic was ready to go deep in a slam, only for her to wash out. She now back near the bottom of the top thirty and seemingly forgotten again. She has a tough opener against two-time grand slam doubles champion Vesnina. While Vesnina may not be an elite singles player, she is dangerous and capable of causing the upset. Jankovic always seems vulnerable in big tournaments and Vesnina might be capable of taking her out early.

John: The Errani vs. Schiavone match should indicate whether Schiavone is playing well enough to get into the higher rounds.

Joely: I find the prospect of Cibulkova - Hantuchova interesting; although Hantuchova leads the head to head 4-0, three of their four matches have gone to three sets. The fact that they have never played on grass before also adds an interesting dimension – Cibulkova may be able to win her first match against her Slovakian compatriot.

Emmy: On the women's side, the first round match that I am most interested in is Maria Sharapova - the 2004 Wimbledon champion - and Johanna Konta, the 24 year old Australian-born Brit. Currently ranked #89 in the world, Konta has been playing exceptionally well on the grass this season having made the quarters at Nottingham, the 3rd round at Birmingham and the quarters at Eastbourne where she lost to eventual champion, Belinda Bencic in three sets.

Paul: Belinda Bencic vs. Tsvetana Pironkova. The Swiss 18 year old Bencic has just won her first WTA Premier title at Eastbourne, after reaching the finals in at the Topshelf Open. Bencic defeated Madison Keys, Eugenie Bouchard, Caroline Wozniacki and Agnieszka Radwanska along the way to her first title. She is playing some of the best tennis of her life, and looks to make a deep run at Wimbledon. Pironkova is someone you would call a “grass court specialist”, one of the few on the tour. A player that you will never hear about outside of Wimbledon, similar to Sabine Lisicki. In 2010, Pironkova reached the semifinals and in 2011, the quarterfinals, both times defeating five time champion Venus Williams along the way. Pironkova is a dangerous threat, and this will be a tight match, with Bencic prevailing in the end.

Mariam: Errani - Schiavone. Both clay court specialist Italians could create a very interesting match up in the grass court circumstances.

6. Which young gun puts their name on the map or proves they’re the real deal?

Noel: The young gun that puts their name on the map or proves they're the real deal is Konjuh. Like I said in the previous question, Konjuh has played some great tennis in the leadup to Wimbledon. After making the third round here last year, she could match that performance or even further it if she runs into a nervous Makarova. Makarova plays her best when she's the underdog or as a frontrunner. If Konjuh can stay in touch, the Russian is likely going to crack and give the Croat her first ever round of 16 appearance.

Glenys: If Konta can beat Sharapova then definitely Konta, if not then not sure.

Caleb: Let's face it, Eugenie Bouchard has had a down year since being the Wimbledon runner up last year. She needs to perform better to keep her name known at the international level as she simply hasn't done well enough to be considered a top 16 player on a regular basis. She's only 21, but she made the semi-finals at the French Open in 2014 and then had an first round exit this year, and she needs to show some strength on the grass in order to be considered seriously in the future.

Amee: Belinda Bencic. Admittedly, she has somewhat already proven herself and she will come into Wimbledon as the 30th seed, but she will prove in London that she is here to stay, and is not just all hype with nothing to back that up. A marvelous three-set victory over Agnieszka Radwanska to win Eastbourne on Saturday, bagelling her opponent in the final set, shows what potential she has, and she will carry bags of confidence into the Grand Slam as a result.

Pete: Sloane Stephens. It may be a stretch to call Sloane Stephens a true young gun at this point, but she is still considered an up-and-coming player. She has a pretty good draw and the style to succeed on grass. She’s been playing better this year and Wimbledon could be a big step forward.

Joely: 18-year-old Belinda Bencic has just won her first WTA title in Eastbourne, so if she can put in a strong showing at SW19 by possibly reaching the third round and playing a good match against Ivanovic, she would affirm herself as one to watch in upcoming years.

Emmy: On the women's side, the young Swiss sensation, Belinda Bencic is extremely confident heading to the All England Club having just won a grass court title at Eastbourne. Bencic has the complete package and has already proven that her recent success is not a fluke.

Paul: Belinda Bencic. The 18 year old Swiss just won in Eastbourne, and reached the finals at the Topshelf Open. She will most likely continue that grass court form into Wimbledon. She could face Ana Ivanovic in the third round, but the Serb will only be a slight favorite. The 30th seeded Bencic has a good chance to win that match, and will most likely play Victoria Azarenka in the round of 16. Bencic has a good chance in this matchup as well, as she has a better forehand than the Belarusian.

Mariam: Belinda Bencic. Fresh off an emphatic Eastbourne victory against Radwanska, she can go far if she manages to keep up her splendid grass season form.

7. Which top seed (1-16) gets upset first and why?

Noel: Carla Suarez Navarro will be the top player who gets knocked out early. The Spaniard has never played well on grass as her best surfaces are clay and hard courts. Although she plays a relative unknown in Jelena Ostapneko, she could surprise us and stun the world.

Glenys: Genie - she has not played that well this season so far winning only one match.

Caleb: I feel bad saying this because I really would like to see her win a grand slam at some point, but I'm going with Caroline Wozniacki. Wimbledon is not her best tournament, as her best finish is the fourth round compared to at least a quarterfinal or better everywhere else. She simply isn't as good on grass and despite probably needing to prove she isn't overranked at #5, she will probably stumble and fall early again in this event.

Amee: There has got to be very few easier and obvious answers and; Eugenie Bouchard. Her rapid decline over the last year has been completely unprecedented, and with her coming into the tournament off the back of retirement through injury in Eastbourne, she is to come up against much fitter opponents - namely her first round opponent, Duan Yingying, a qualifier - who will take advantage of her current form. Bouchard has lost 12 of her 19 matches in 2015 and I cannot see this record improving at Wimbledon.

Pete: Eugenie Bouchard. She doesn’t have the toughest opening round match, but that hasn’t stopped Bouchard from being ousted early plenty of times this year. There have been times this year when no match has looked winnable for last year’s finalist. Add to the fact that after winning her first match on grass of the year last week in Eastbourne, she retired with an injury. She comes into Wimbledon with very few matches under her belt and next to no confidence. That alone is a recipe for disaster. And if her injury is more serious than she is letting on, she could find herself flying home very quickly. She may not lose her opening match, but she won’t get past the third round.

Joely: I think the top seed most at risk is Radwanska. Her year has been woeful thus far, dropping out of the top 10 for the first time since 2011 and losing in the first round of the French Open this year. Although she has had decent grass court preparation for this tournament, it’s highly possible her inconsistency will return and cause her to be an early casualty of this Wimbledon.

Emmy: On the women's side, the #16 seed and five-time Wimbledon champion - Venus Williams - will be the first top seed to lose. Venus Williams has a potentially difficult third round match against the young Serb, Aleksandra Krunic. Krunic has continued to progress following her amazing run at the 2014 US Open where she took out the reigning Wimbledon champion, Petra Kvitova before losing a hard-fought three set match to Victoria Azarenka in the 4th round.

Paul: Ana Ivanovic. The seventh seed is always unpredictable, and lacks consistency in the majors. Although her game is suited for the grass, she has had poor results at Wimbledon in years past. The Serb will most likely succumb the mental pressure of a grand slam once again, and I predict that she will lose to Belinda Bencic in the third round.

Mariam: Bacsinszky. Goerges is a rather tough first round opponent and could very possibly upset the 15th seed.

8. Who are your finalists and champion? Why?

Noel: My finalists are Sabine Lisicki and Serena WIlliams. Serena is my champion because she's best when she is hungry for something and she is hungry for this Serena Slam. Lisicki can push Serena like Safarova did at the French and like she did when she beat her in 2013. This will be an a battle of the serves and the nerves. For what it's worth, Lisicki's serve is best on the grass while Serena's I put at third with Kvitova as the second best. However, we all know how Liscki's nerves were in the 2013 final. If she can hold her nerves, it'll be quite a showdown but if she does not, Serena will steamroll her.

Glenys: Serena v Lisicki - Lisicki causing a shock in the final and beating Serena again, as she did in 2013.

Caleb: Serena Williams and Ekaterina Makarova. Williams, well, that shouldn't really be a surprise. Makarova, I just feel like she is going to show herself well again. She had back to back appearances in the semi-finals in the U.S. Open and the Australian Open after finishing in the quarters at Wimbledon last year. I feel the young Russian is going to be glad to be back on grass and will play well again. Plus, she is on the opposite side of the draw from Serena, so that really helps. Serena wins in straight sets for her sixth Wimbledon title and completes the Serena Slam, also setting herself up for the complete Grand Slam in 2015.

Amee: My predicted final is Serena Williams v Simona Halep. Williams is simply unstoppable and should breeze through the final, with potential matches against Maria Sharapova and her sister Venus easy enough for her - her only test will really come in the quarters, with section two to produce a very good opponent from a very open draw. Halep, has a straight-forward first few rounds, Caroline Wozniacki or Angelique Kerber will be dispatched in the last eight, whilst reigning champion Petra Kvitova will have her title defence ended in the semis. Halep is unbelievably talented and works extremely hard, with her efforts to pay dividends sooner rather than later, and to defeat Williams in a Wimbledon final would be the ultimate accomplishment.

Pete: Serena Williams d. Petra Kvitova. So both have decent draws and shouldn’t have too much trouble reaching the final. It’s very hard to predict a Serena upset because they’re usually surprises, but it’s hard to see anyone in that part of the draw taking her down. Kvitova also has a pretty decent draw. If she uses her lefty bomb the way she did last year, she’ll be able to blast into the final. But in the final, it will be Serena. She can hit just as hard as Kvitova and has a more complete game. She won’t be overpowered the way Bouchard was last year and Serena will also be able to exploit Kvitova’s movement better.

Joely: I think it’ll be a final between the top two seeds, Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova, with Williams emerging the winner. Kvitova’s game, when on top form, is simply superb on grass; however Williams is a 5 time Wimbledon champion and will be eager to win this title and complete a second calendar year grand slam. Therefore, I don’t think Kvitova could manage to defeat her this year.

Emmy: On the women's side, it will be an all lefty final between the German, Angelique Kerber and the French Open finalist, Lucie Safarova. They are 1-1 head to head with their last meeting in 2014 at the Fed Cup. Safarova won that match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. This will be their first meeting on grass and Kerber will defeat Safarova in three sets to claim her first Wimbledon title.

Paul: Serena Williams d. Petra Kvitova. There is not much explaining to do. Serena Williams has simply been too dominant as of yet, and when she is down in a match, she will scream and claw her way out of it. The other women are simply just too intimidated by her to finish her off, and have mental blocks when the end is near. Although Kvitova will pose a tough challenge, Williams will most likely win in a tight three setter.

Mariam: Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Serena has already proved herself this year but Simona could seriously reach the final if she keeps her cool and plays her natural game. She has avoided both Serena and Sharapova in her half and can take out all her opponents with some focus. Champion: Serena, as she is essentially unbeatable at this point in time.