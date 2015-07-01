Wimbledon: Mattek-Sands Upsets French Open Semifinalist Ivanovic

Seventh-seeded Ana Ivanovic was looking to advance to the third round of Wimbledon to match her performance on the lawns of London from last year. However, it was not meant to be as American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands took out the French Open semifinalist in straight sets.

The American, who is more known for expedites on the doubles court than on the singles court, looked well in charge today in her 6-3, 6-4 victory. The key to the match was her effectiveness at the net, which was likely helped due to winning the first two Grand Slam doubles titles this year with Lucie Safarova. Mattek-Sands serve and volleyed 14 times during the match and went to the net . In the first set, Mattek-Sands was highly effective on her second serve as well as her return game. She finished the set wining 73 percent of second serve points and breaking serve twice, only needing both those break point opportunities as well. Also, she won half of the points on the Serb's serve. Like always, the serve let down Ivanovic in the opening set double faulting three times and only winning 20 percent of second serve points.

The second set was much more even as the Serb finally found her serve firing down four aces and winning 75 percent of her first serve points. However, she could not capitalize on her three break point opportunities as the American just needed two chances to get the one break. The one break was enough to give her the set and the match as the Serb became another top name on the list of top seeds to crash out. She joins Eugenie Bouchard, Karolina Pliskova, and Simona Halep as some of the top women's players to have crashed out at Wimbledon. The American faces off against Swiss teen sensation Belinda Bencic in the third round.