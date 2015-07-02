Wimbledon: Lisicki Battles Through Three Sets To Advance

If Sabine Lisicki was planning on making another darting run to the Wimbledon finals, this would be the year for her. She was placed in an open section of the draw with the top seeds being third-seeded Simona Halep and fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki. Halep has been having down a year and has gone through her third coach in as many years while the Dane has never made it past the fourth round at the All England Club. With the elimination of the Romanian, that leaves the woman famously known as "Boom Boom" a chance to shine once again at the tennis complex that is near and dear to her heart.

But before the German starts dreaming of getting to the next round, let alone a final, the task at hand was beating American Christina McHale. The 22-year-old from New Jersey was playing her first ever match on Centre Court so it was going to be intriguing to see how she handled the occasion. It was the German however who struggled to find a rhythm early on her with her powerful first serve. She found herself in a 15-40 hole already in the first game of the match but served her way out of trouble as she normally does when she finds herself down.

Both women weren't challenged on their service games as they held with relative ease with the score nodded up at two apiece in the opening set. All of a sudden in the fifth game, Lisicki couldn't find just her range, but her touch. The opening point, she left a volley hanging allowing the American to get off an easy winner. At 15-30, she hit a second serve and McHale was all over it from the start attacking the 71 MPH serve with her forehand and set up two break points with a wonderful cross-court winner. Similarly to the first game, Lisicki looked to have serve her way out of trouble again (one ace) on the break opportunities for the American but double faulted at deuce that missed a short ball well long as she tried to hit behind the American as McHale took first blood with a 3-2 lead.

McHale would hold easily for 4-2 as she was capitalizing on Lisicki's error-filled first set. 11 unforced to just 1 for the American. Staggering numbers and not in a good way for the German. McHale took her chance on the lone break opportunity in the seventh game as the German netted a forehand to give her adversary a 5-2 lead and the opportunity to serve out for the set. The New Jersey native would do just that serving out of a 15-30 hole to take the opening set six games to two.

The American carried that first set momentum with her into the second with a quick break on the German, but Lisicki found her forehand on the opening McHale service game of the second set to set up three break points. Despite falling 0-40, McHale was up to the task of keeping tabs with Lisicki as she held off multiple break points but eventually cracked and gave the break right back.

All of a sudden, McHale couldn't find the groundstrokes that were punishing the Lisicki second serve in the opening set. Not another break chance was seen until the 12th game of the set as the American was forced to serve it out to send it into a tiebreaker. In the blink of an eye however, the American started spraying her groundstrokes all over the place setting up three set points for Lisicki, and the German would only need the one break to take the set 7-5.

This script seemed all too familiar for players who have nothing to lose for when playing someone ranked on Centre Court. It's either the unranked player comes out firing ridiculously hot throughout the whole match to cause an upset or having their opponent play subpar for a set to get into the match only to see the top player come through. The latter was holding true to this as after McHale held for 1-1 in the third set, it was one-way traffic for Lisicki.

At 2-1 up, Lisicki was showing us that powerful brand of tennis that has gotten her to five consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinals. She used her groundstrokes to punish McHale but also showed us that delicate touch at the net with volleys and backhand slices which set up the short returns for her to put away. At 4-1 up, Lisicki had three more break chances for 5-1, but the American fended them off thanks in part to three errors from the German, but Lisicki would get the break with the opportunity to serve out for the match. McHale wasn't going down without a fight though getting two break chances to stay alive in the match but once again it was the Lisicki serve saving her when she was down as she finished the match off with a backhand winner down the line to take the match 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. Lisicki will now face French Open semifinalist Timea Bacsinszky in the third round.