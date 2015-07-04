James Ward: From Davis Cup Hero To The Third Round Of Wimbledon

James Ward, a name known very well in the British tennis circle, has for the first time in his career made the third round of a major. After his original round one opponent withdrew with an elbow injury (7th seed David Ferrer), Ward had a great opportunity to get passed the 1st round at Wimbledon, something he had only achieved once before. The current British number 4* (Behind Andy Murray, Aljaz Bedene and Kyle Edmund*) is also well known around the Davis Cup teams, and especially Team USA. Ward, who was ranked 111 going into Wimbledon (career high was 101*) has been a hero in Davis Cup for Britain on several occasions, but the most notable have been the last 3 years.

In 2013, Ward beat Dimitry Tursunov in a five set rubber that helped Great Britain move towards the World Group for the first time in many years. Britain reached the playoffs and came through that to land back in the World Group from 2014.