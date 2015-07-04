James Ward: From Davis Cup Hero To The Third Round Of Wimbledon

James Ward, a name known very well in the British tennis circle, has for the first time in his career made the third round of a major. After his original round one opponent withdrew with an elbow injury (7th seed David Ferrer), Ward had a great opportunity to get passed the 1st round at Wimbledon, something he had only achieved once before. The current British number 4* (Behind Andy Murray, Aljaz Bedene and Kyle Edmund*) is also well known around the Davis Cup teams, and especially Team USA. Ward, who was ranked 111 going into Wimbledon (career high was 101*) has been a hero in Davis Cup for Britain on several occasions, but the most notable have been the last 3 years.

In 2013, Ward beat Dimitry Tursunov in a five set rubber that helped Great Britain move towards the World Group for the first time in many years. Britain reached the playoffs and came through that to land back in the World Group from 2014.

In 2014, the first round would be played against America, on American soil. Jim Courier selected his team and he chose Sam Querrey (John Isner was injured) and Donald Young. After Andy Murray had beaten Donald Young in the first rubber, all eyes fell on Sam Querrey - James Ward. This should have been the match to even up the tie, as Ward was (and still is) ranked much lower than Querrey, and as the Brit had only been around the Challenger Tour and Querrey was an ATP main tour player, the USA had this right?

Wrong! Ward played well above his ranking, and shocked the US team by defeating Querrey in a thrilling five set match. This author remembers that match well, watching from home on the TV, on a late Friday night (the time difference was helpful for once) thinking everything was going to be over after set four, eventually staying up to the end and yelling (well, quietly everyone was asleep).

Roll forward to the draw for 2015 first round, watching the draw live as the teams were drawn to face each other. What should happen but USA and GB are drawn to play again in the first round. This time Britain had choice of ground. We chose indoor hard court. Jim Courier named his team, and Donald Young was there again as well as USA number one John Isner, who had been absent last time. The US had been thinking if only Isner could have played last year, he'd have beaten Ward, so that is what they said would happen this time. Isner being ranked #20 and Ward still in the 100s it was obvious right?

When Isner got a lucky net cord in the first set tiebreak that Ward had been leading, it went the way of the Americans. The 2nd set also went the way of the Americans when Isner broke the Ward serve right at the end. The Americans were happy as they only needed one more set, but GB needed 3. Step up James Ward, in set three he finally managed to break the Isner serve and with the Glasgow crowd rocking Ward took the set 6-3, Okay, so that was one, they still needed another two and the US just one. Set four headed the same way as the first and once again a tiebreak ensued. Ward excelled himself again, staying toe-to-toe with the US number one and was not faltering, Great Britain were level as Ward took the tiebreak. This was going the distance, a one set shootout to either give the Brits a 2-0 lead or for the tie to be level at the end of day one. Those familiar with the format will know there is no tiebreak in the 5th set (something Isner is also familiar with from Wimbledon - Isner v Mahut 70-68 in the final set)

As the night was drawing in up in Glasgow, the set went on and on until eventually at 14-13 Ward broke Isner to love to score the biggest win of his career so far, and send the Glasgow crowd into raptures. This was the US guaranteed win, Donald Young had been brought in to seal the win in the 5th rubber against Ward, but wait, Ward had done it to the Americans again, and they don't really like the subject being brought up. Jim Courier must be praying that in the first round next year they don't have Britain again (providing US win their playoff match). One thing they have learnt though is to never underestimate Ward on the big occasions.

So we move forward to Wimbledon 2015, and with Ferrer withdrawing, Ward faced lucky loser Luca Vanni, who is only a couple of ranking places below him. After dropping the first set on a tiebreak, Ward then settled himself and won the next three to take the match in four sets and progress into round two for only the second time. In the second round, he faced Jiri Vesely, who is ranked 46th, and had nothing to lose now as he had equaled his best. Being on Court 2, Ward had lots of home support, which as Davis Cup proves, he thrives on. Ward came out with purpose and took the first set from the Czech player easily. Set two and Vesely came back and forced a breaker, which he lead 3-0 before Ward came back and with a sublime lob leveled the breaker. After a few tense minutes the Brit had sealed the 2nd set breaker and was up 2-0. Vesely wasn't going away that easily though and set three went the way of the Czech as Wards level dropped.

Into the 4th set and Ward was playing better again, it helped that the crowd were making a lot of noise again, in fact some Davis Cup-like chanting had started. Ward willed the crowd to get behind him and they did as he broke Vesely, and the Brit took the set and the match, to enter new territory - the third round and the Top 100.

*Pre-Wimbledon ranking positions, which will not officially change until the tournament has ended, but Ward has already overtaken Edmund and is closing in on Bedene.