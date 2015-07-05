Wimbledon: Stan Wawrinka - David Goffin Round of 16 Preview

In his third meeting against the 24-year-old, Stan Wawrinka will try to match his best performance at Wimbledon by trying to make the quarterfinals once again. However, first he will have to face Belgian David Goffin who will fight for a place in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Wawrinka lead head-to-head against Goffin with two victories in as many matches. They have only faced each other in Chennai which takes place as an Australian Open warmup. The first time they met was in 2011 in the round of 16 where the Swiss advanced with a victory through two tiebreak sets. Their last meeting took place earlier this year in the semifinals in Chennai as the Swiss took this one home 7-5, 6-3.

The French Open champ has gotten to the fourth round without dropping a set in his three victories. He fired down ace after aces in his victory over Joao Sousa, took care of business against Victor Estrella Burgos, and got breaks late in each set to take out Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

These strong showings by "Stan the Man" continue even without his magical checkered shorts that became famous during the French Open. The good thing is that Wawrinka still has that even without the magic shorts and now, he has added a stellar serve which has propelled him to two Grand Slam titles in the last 18 months.

On the other side of things, David Goffin has yet to drop a set in his matches just like the world number four. The Belgian opened up his All England Club journey with a comfortable victory over Horacio Zeballos. He took care of Britain's Liam Broady in the next and finished things off by taking out Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

The Swiss has taken both showdowns against the current world number 15, but both matches were very tight leaving Goffin to think that he can beat his counterpart on Monday. He isn't the favorite after losing in his matchup at the Queen's Club but made the final of 's-Hertogenbosch, losing to Nicolas Mahut in straight sets. As we know, grass isn't Wawrinka's best surface, so this could be the opening the Belgian needs to take out Wawrinka.