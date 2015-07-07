From Potencial Baker To Tennis Glory: The Timea Bacsinszky Story

The story begins in Lausanne, Switzerland with the daughter of Igor and Suzzane Bacsinszky, little Timea who started to like tennis when her mom gave her a racquet; after awhile, her father took the control of her career. Despite playing tennis, little Timea wanted to be a baker growing up.

At the age of 13, after she won two times Le Petit As tournaments, Timea was named the next Martina Hingis; a title that brought her the worst years of her life. As her career moved forward, the relationship between her and her father got worse and worse. After that, Bacsinszky decided to take control of her own career.

Things went from bad to worse when Timea asked her mother to get a divorce because it was the best for them. When they broke contact with her father, the player took control of her own career and her life.

She took advantage of her talent and climbed up to the top 60. Everything went very well until the injuries put a break on her career and forced her to retire as a professional tennis player.

Between May 2011 and February 2012, Timea Bacsinszky dealt with a foot injury that required three major surgeries, after the damage was repaired, she made the decision of say goodbye to the tennis court.

Without much money in her pocket, she chose to study hotel management. She got a scholarship and was an intern in a hotel in her home city. During that time, she washed plates, made the beds and had other little jobs. Today she says she's proud that from those days, she learned to be humble and appreciate the privileges that any professional tennis player has.

She was granted another opportunity in 2013 for a potential tennis career. Just a week before the start of the second Grand Slam of the year, Bacsinszky got an e-mail from Roland Garros where they notified her that she had the ranking to play the qualifiers.

The Swiss player was out of the Top 200 but she didn´t doubt about her ability. She took her car and drove from Laussane to Paris and arrived to the Parisian clay where she was defeated by Carla Suarez Navarro in the first round of the qualifiers. But despite the defeat, that match brought back the affection to tennis and the desire to compete once again.

The road wasn´t easy and she knew that, and for that reason, she hired Dimitri Zavialoff (Stan Wawrinka's former coach) as her coach and psychologist to help her in her return to the WTA.

Since the summer of 2013, the Swiss player has 106 victories and during that time she has climbed almost 200 place in the rankings. She has been also a key member for the Fed Cup Swiss Team.

2015 has been the best year in her career. She started the season making final at Shenzhen (lost 2/6, 2/6 against Simona Halep). Then she reached the third round in the Australian Open (lost 3/6, 6/4, 0/6 against Garbiñe Muguruza). After the first major of the season she won two titles in row, defeating Caroline Garcia in Acapulco (6/3, 6/0) and Monterrey (4/6, 6/2, 6/4).

After her tour in Mexico, Bacsinszky made the quarterfinals at Indian Wells (defeated by Serena Williams 7/5, 6/3) and Marrakech, then made the third round in Rome. Her best result. which got the attention of the world, was in Roland Garros. She defeated the two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova (2/6, 6/0, 6/3) in her road to the semifinals where she was beaten by Serena Williams 6/4, 3/6, 0/6.

Next up was Wimbledon as the world number 15. She didn´t play any warmup tournaments as preparation for The Championships but the rest suited her well considering that made the second week of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career.

Today, she lost against Garbine Muguruza in straight sets, but that shouldn't take away from her efforts.

After dealing with family problems and some injuries, Timea Bacsinszky is having the best moments of her career and her life, and at the same time, she has grown and matured as a person. Today she is the world number 15, and after Wimbledon, she will have a new career-high ranking and at 26, she's got plenty of time to move on up.