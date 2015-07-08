Wimbledon: Richard Gasquet Outlasts Wawrinka In Epic Five-Set Thriller

Richard Gasquet, the 21 seed, has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal since the 2013 US Open with a gutsy performance, upsetting fourth-seeded Stan Wawrinka 11-9 in the fifth. It was a spectacular match and couldn't have got any tighter, but it was the Frenchman who was able to just nudge himself over the finish line. After 3 hours and 28 minutes on court, Gasquet was finally able to fall to the ground after the epic clash. Nicknamed the 'battle of the backhands' due to both player's outstanding one-handers, the quarterfinal may have just been the best match of The Championships yet.

Wawrinka struggled to find his rhythm in the first set, though neither player was firing on all cylinders. Only 43% of first serves and an uncharacteristic 14 unforced errors from the Swiss gave Gasquet an opportunity to shine and dictate play. The momentum was strongly in the Frenchman's favor and his game was solid, both from the serve and the groundstrokes. Without too much of a challenge, he served it out confidently to take the first set 6-4.

Wawrinka kicked off the second set with two consecutive aces. He wasn't a French Open champion for nothing. He took advantage of a poor game from Gasquet to break immediately and put himself in a superior position. A few well-constructed points and a perfect deep forehand later, 'Stanimal' held serve to go up 3-0. After a solid hold, Gasquet won a fantastic rally with a wrong footing backhand. Game on. The Frenchman broke back to level up. The Swiss still wasn't himself on court though, too many errors were emerging from all over the court and routine shots were landing out. When serving at 4-4, Wawrinka finally showed glimpses of the champion he is, with a perfectly neat dropshot and a beautiful forehand down the line winner. The pressure had switched back to Gasquet, as it was his turn to serve to stay in the set. The game went to deuce, but ultimately, the Frenchman hit too many errors to stay with the world number four. With a double fault from Gasquet on set point, Wawrinka captured the second set 6-4. He was back in it.

The French Open champion stamped down his authority early in the third set, starting off with two aces. It didn't daunt the 21 seed though, he found some fantastic range on the volley and delicately held his serve. Momentum swayed back in the Frenchman's favor in the third game as he found himself 30-0 up on Wawrinka's serve with a spectacular lob, but the Swiss was able to dig himself out with another gorgeous forehand down the line. By this point, Stan had cut down on his errors and was taking the ball earlier, challenging Gasquet a lot more.

Points became longer, and both players had opportunities to really stretch the other which some confident groundstrokes. Stan forced the Frenchman to make some errors, and with that, he broke serve to send himself up 3-1. The 21 seed opened up the game with a gorgeous crushing cross-court backhand, one of his most damaging shots, but Wawrinka was the one to seal the game with a fantastically directed serve right on the line. Wawrinka eliminated Gasquet's chances on the backhand side as his level had rapidly risen, so he found himself serving out for the set. He did so with his 11th ace, wrapping it up 6-3. 'Stan the Man' was back.

Both players started the fourth set with excellent, strong holds. Quick reactions from Stan at the net erupted the crowd, but Gasquet hung on with a fantastic half volley on the baseline and then a backhand winner down the line. 2-2. The fourth set was incredibly even, as both teased each other with some elaborate work at the net and of course, those crushing backhands. A love hold for Gasquet for 5-4 inspired the Frenchman as he was able to push Stan back and force him to make errors. A long backhand from Wawrinka followed by a double fault practically gifted the fourth set to Gasquet 6-4. A flawless set for the Frenchman.

The first game in the fifth set gave us an insight into just how spectacular it was going to be, as the game was jam-packed with world-class winners. Wawrinka won a gorgeous rally with a backhand volley, but then it was Gasquet's turn for brilliance, as he won a stunning passing backhand down the line. Then, the best rally of the match took center stage. A spectacular cross-court backhand rally was finally won by Stan, as Gasquet's backhand drifted out. It wasn't easy for Gasquet, but after an error from Wawrinka, the Frenchman hung onto his first game. Next, Stan moved Gasquet around the court perfectly with fantastic backhands. His service game was rock solid. 1-1.

In the fourth game, Gasquet threatened his opponent with an amazing backhand down the line followed by a sensational backhand return right on the baseline. Eventually, Stan prevailed with an ace, but it wasn't easy. The set was a tight as it could get. A few routine holds sent the fifth set to 4-3, as both players used their serves to dominate. Wawrinka's next service game started with an unlucky net cord and then a netted backhand, giving Gasquet a tiny window of opportunity. He took it, as he broke with a phenomenal backhand passing shot, one of his best of the match. However, after a long backhand from the Frenchamn, and an incredible slice forcing Gasquet's volley to drift wide, it was Stan's turn to break serve. 4-5.

Gasquet held with some stunning pace changing shots, forcing the Swiss to make errors. After both players held serve, just, it was clear that from now on, this set was a pure battle of nerve and self-belief. Who would crack first? A confident love hold gave Gasquet the upper hand once again, leading 7-6, but Wawrinka followed his lead, serving his 22nd ace along the way to even it out at 7-7. Surprisingly, both players seemed extremely calm given the enormity of the upcoming few games. Gasquet used his backhand to change direction, stopping the world number four in his persistent tracks. Sealed with a well read ball followed by a passing shot, the Frenchman threw the pressure back over to Stan.

The Swiss was to serve to stay in the quarterfinal once again at 8-7. Not frustrated in the slighest, he held serve to love, leveling up once again at 8-8. After a couple more secure games from both, it was Gasquet's turn to drag himself out of the danger. Wawrinka had a break point, but Gasquet saved it was a great serve out wide. A long backhand rally showcased the beauty of their one-handers, but Stan was the first to crack, sending his long. Gasquet held... just. 10-9.

Two loose errors from the French Open champion gave the Frenchman a huge chance. After two well-constructed points, the Frenchman had match point, finally. An unlucky net cord gave Stan one of them back. He pointed to his head, his signature reaction, as he hit a secure smash to save one more match point. However, Gasquet still had one more chance, and this time he took it, falling to the ground as he was crowned the winner of this epic match.

No words will do the match justice, it was pure brilliance from both players. The 'Battle of the Backhands' proved to be a lot more than just those signature one-handers. It was a battle of self-belief and nerve. It couldn't have got tighter. With the victory, Gasquet has become the seventh Frenchman in the history of Wimbledon to make more than one semifinal at the All England Club, a historic achievement. His first Wimbledon semifinal was in 2007 losing to eventual champion Roger Federer.

Richard Gasquet will face the defending champion and world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinal, perhaps the toughest test in tennis right now. The work is far from over.