From Allergy To Ecstasy: Sabine Lisicki And Her "Love Affair" With Wimbledon

There are many known “love affairs” between a player and a court or tennis complex that are commonly known throughout the tennis universe. The most commonly known one is Nadal’s love for the Parisian clay at Roland Garros, especially on Philippe Chatrier. Nadal just has a love for any of the European clay tournaments given his dominance on there. Next up is Federer in Halle and at the All England Club. We can’t forget Djokovic and his dominance in Australia/Asia with five titles at Melbourne Park and at the Beijing Open.

It’s just as common on the women’s side. Serena loves playing in Miami while Azarenka always loves to be at Melbourne Park. Last but not least is Sabine Lisicki and grass of Wimbledon. Unlike the rest of the players mentioned before, she’s yet to win a title on the famous London grass. However, there’s just something about it that gives her that ear-to-ear smile that we always see at the All England Club.

This love affair didn’t start out as one at first though, it was more of a relationship that started off with hate then turned into love. For those who did not know, Lisicki has an allergy to grass, grass pollen to be more specific. She said herself that she used to hate the grass because of how many matches she lost on it. Her allergies are so bad, she has to take medicine but some symptoms still show. Sneezing is one of the symptoms, but she gets over it and now enjoys playing on the grass courts.

2009 was her breakthrough season, highlighted by her first ever major quarterfinal at Wimbledon. She would lose to world number one to Dinara Safina and was hoping to make major strides the following year. However, a crippling ankle injury put a damper on that progress and nearly ended her tennis career. The German said that she needed to learn how to walk again because of the injury. It’s through these kind of devastating injuries that allow you to just sit and reflect about time on the court.

2011, the German came back with a vengeance. She took a wildcard into Wimbledon and all of a sudden started hitting everyone off the court, especially with her serve. The serve became her biggest weapon and her best friend. She would lose to Maria Sharapova in the semifinals but this was just the start of the love affair.

The following year she’d make the second week of Wimbledon yet again, losing to Angelique Kerber in three sets as she was denied a second straight semifinal appearance. 2013 though, was the year tennis fans look back on as the year Lisicki and this love affair would be forever embedded not just her heart, but the hearts of millions of tennis fans around the world.

For those who don’t know, Lisicki is a very inconsistent player despite the weapons she has at her disposal: the serve, the forehand, and the volley. One would think with those three, you would be a solid player on hard courts, which would be at least more than half of the year given the majority of tournaments are played on hard courts. Nope. Lisicki has proved us otherwise, until this year that is.

Anyway, back to the story. Wimbledon 2013, the 23rd-seeded German came in with low expectations given her draw. Sam Stosur stood in the way of a potential fourth round clash with world number one Serena Williams. It was this run, that vaulted her into the hearts of not just the Centre Court fans as they adopted her as one of their own as she produced multiple upsets. Let’s count them. She upset three players seeded higher than her, all in three sets. The victims: 14th-seeded Sam Stosur, world number one Serena Williams, and fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska.

Only one more seeded woman stood in her way of capturing the elusive Venus Rosewater Dish as her first Grand Slam trophy, 15th-seeded Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli. Most thought that Lisicki was going to absolutely blast the Frenchwoman off the court, but the stage was just too grand for the German as the smiles of Lisicki were traded in for tears that were seen throughout the match. She’d lose 1-6, 4-6 and collected a the runner-up trophy in her lone Grand Slam final.

Despite the loss, Lisicki gained quite a following throughout the tournament. Her overpowering serve prompted ESPN analyst and nickname genius Brad Gilbert to call her “Boom Boom”, the moniker given to fellow German Boris Becker for his overpowering serve which was on display during his time at the All England Club. The whole German with a big serve thing even prompted some tennis fans to even make a Twitter account, @TheDorisBecker, during the tournament. Oh, and her pearly white smile which was often on display probably won her a few fans too.

Last year she’d extend her run of quarterfinal appearances to five straight before losing to Simona Halep in that round. This year, the run of quarterfinals or better showings at The Championships ended at five after losing to Timea Bacsinszky convincingly in the third round. Despite the loss, Lisicki loves to come to the All England Club. The grass and her play style go hand in hand. Her overpowering flat serve stays low on the grass making it extremely difficult to return. If it is returned, she’s ready to smack her flat forehand into the open court. She plays drop shots quite often and they are a difficult get on the grass because she hits it so intricately and are neatly placed. Maybe that’s the reason for the “love affair”, because her game best suits grass courts. Or maybe it was how she became adored by the world and adopted as one of Britain’s own during her 2013 finals run. No matter what the reason is, this pairing is a match made in heaven.