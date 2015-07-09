Does Wawrinka Warrant A Spot To Make It The 'Big Five'?

30-year-old Stan Wawrinka has been lurking around the top players for years, threatening to cause a impact. He was always the man who was good, but not good enough, until last year. At the Australian Open, he had a dream run, reaching the final beating Novak Djokovic along the way. He faced an injured Nadal in the final, so we'll never know the outcome of the final if both were fully fit, but nonetheless, he played the tournament of his life. Wawrinka went back home to Switzerland as a Grand Slam champion, after knocking on the door of success for such a long time.

Wawrinka's first Masters title

Stan then lost in the fourth round in the next two hard court masters events, Indian Wells and Miami, to players he could have beaten. He bounced back however, defeating David Ferrer and Milos Raonic on the road to his first final in Monte Carlo. He was to face Roger Federer, who he had only beaten once before. In three sets, he defeated his compatriot to lift his first ATP Masters title.

Crashing out early at the French

It appeared that 'Stan the Man' was back in business, but just one month later, Stan crashed out of the Madrid Masters in the second round and the Rome Masters in the third round. It was hard to believe that he had beaten perhaps the greatest player of all-time just weeks before, on the same surface. Then, in his next Grand Slam after his victory Down Under, Stan was defeated in the first round of Roland Garros to Spaniard Garcia Lopez.

Inconsistent second half of 2014

The rest of the season was mediocre for Stan. He reached the quarterfinal of the US Open and the semifinal of the World Tour Finals, but the year was also scattered with more first and second round losses. The Grand Slam champion we wittnessed earlier in the year was nowhere to be seen, and many came to the conclusion that his win in Melbourne was just a fluke.

An up and down start to the 2015 season

Wawrinka had a strong start to the 2015 season, winning the Chennai Open without dropping a set. The Swiss then reached the semi-final of the Australian Open, where he was defending champion, but lost to Novak Djokovic in five sets. He bounced back, however, winning in Rotterdam, beating Tomas Berdych in the final. From March, things started to go downhill again.

Stan didn't progress past the third round in any tournment, losing early in Miami, Indian Wells, Monte Carlo and Madrid. Things looked a little brighter in Rome, as he defeated Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinal, but he crashed out in the semi against Roger Federer once again. Wawrinka was in a rough patch once more, and hadn't played well on the clay at all, with the exception of a couple of matches. Then, the most remarkable happened.

An astonishing second major

Wawrinka came into the French Open with little expectation, given his first round loss the previous year. Maybe that was what he needed though, as he was able to play freely, knowing that every win would be an improvement of last year. He defeated Simon, Federer and Tsonga, who were all playing in excellent form, to find himself in the final. He was up against the world number one Novak Djokovic, who had been on a mission to pick up his first Roland Garros title after being second-best to Nadal in Paris for so many years.

He was the heavy favourite and was as motivated as ever. Nobody expected Wawrinka to play in the way he did. The Swiss played possibly the match of his life and claimed the victory after four sets. He was now a two-time Grand Slam champion. In the words of Stan's tattoo on his left arm, "Ever tried, ever failed, no matter. Try again, fail again, fail better."

Many ask why and how Stan's career accelerated in such an impressive fashion. We look to Magnus Norman, who started working with Stan in 2013. From not even making a Grand Slam semifinal, Norman has helped guide Wawrinka past that, and even further, beating the best players in the world on the biggest stages.

Some say, including Mats Wilander, that Magnus Norman is the best tennis coach in the world. The Swede isn't fond of such an accolade, explaining that the player is the one that should recieve the praise. Even so, one thing is for sure, Magnus Norman gave Wawrinka the self-belief he needed to reach his goals that used to seem unachievable.

Many say that it's much harder to stay at the top than it is to reach the top. Consistency- that's the toughest challenge in tennis, and Wawrinka has not achieved that yet. "You never know what to expect. This week we saw the greatness of Stan but next week it could be something else. This is my job: to try to make him a little bit more consistent." says Norman.

Is there a 'Big Five'?

The big question on everybody's lips is, 'Is there now a 'Big Five'? Wawrinka now has the same number of Grand Slams as Andy Murray, but that doesn't give him direct access to the elite group of men's tennis. Of course, Stan is one of the best players in the world, but that's only part-time at the moment. Consistency is what gives a player the reputation of being one of the best in the business. If Roger Federer reached the final of half of the events he enters, but crashed out in the early rounds of the others, would he still be called the greatest of all-time? Probably not.

Wawrinka is in no rush to create the 'Big Five' and join Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal in the elite club of the ATP. "Honestly I don't try to compare myself to them or try to be part of a group. I just want to do the best I can in my career." explained Stan.

At the moment, there is not a spot for Stan in the 'Big Five'. He thinks so too, “I’m not as strong as the Big Four – they are winning everything,” Wawrinka has a losing record against all of the Big Four, and it's not close either. Despite Stan being adamant that there will never be a big five, if he becomes more consistent and keeps winning like he does now, there's no reason why he can't join the club.

'Stan the Man' is not finshed yet. 'I am trying to improve every year, trying to play better every year.' Although the 'Big Four' is solid at the moment, as Stan improves, he's likely to creep even closer to taking up a place in the exclusive group.

To summarise, 'Does Wawrinka warrant a spot to make it the Big Five?' The answer- not yet.