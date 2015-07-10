Wimbledon: Roger Federer Into His 10th Wimbledon Final After Beating Andy Murray

Roger Federer and Andy Murray took Centre Court for their second meeting ever. Federer won the first matchup in 2012 and won his 7th Wimbledon title. The last time these two played in a Grand Slam was in the 2014 Australian Open quarterfinal, Federer winning in four sets. Today, they faced off for a chance for a spot in the finals against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

High quality opening set

Murray came out with a fire in his belly and had a chance on Federer' serve early. The Swiss number one had none of it though and brushed off the break point with an ace. The first set was of very high quality and of high intensity set with each player having an incredible serving rhythm, particularly Federer. The world number two aced Murray 11 times in the first six games. With the pressure rising as the set goes on, Federer pounced on his second break point taking the first set 7-5.

Dramatic second set gives Federer 2-0 lead

Federer seemed to have figured out his strategy early in the second set. He used his slice backhand well which was giving Murray trouble. After a great opportunity to break at 2-1, Andy Murray fought his way out of a tight service game. Midway through the second set very much resembled the first with both players winning over 80 percent of first serve points. A must hold service game turned into nightmarish one for Murray.

The Swiss seemed to be cool as a cucumber while Murray was fighting to hang on in this incredible 4-5 game. The Scot showing unbelievable fight, staved off five Federer set points to even the set. A 14-minute game by Murray was followed up with a 45 second hold at love by Federer.

The second seed didn't seem to be rattled one bit with his five missed set points, hitting four winners to put the pressure right back on Murray. A successful challenge by the seven-time Wimbledon champ flipped the momentum, then eventually cracked a forehand winner to convert his sixth set point.

Both players played brilliant tennis, resulting a very tight scoreline. Federer took a two set to love lead 7-5, 7-5. In the second set, Federer won a brilliant 19/19 points when making his first serve.

Late break once again gives Federer the set and the match

Federer and Murray started the third set holding with ease. Andy Murray, possibly the second best returner of his generation, couldn't seem to get into any of Federer's service games. The Scot only had one break opportunity, and it wasin the first game of the match. With Murray serving down 4-5 and needing to hold, a long exchange broke out and Federer hit the shot of the match with a flick return backhand winner.

Roger Federer saw his first match point appear and he knew he would like to convert the first one. He did just that with the gift of an unforced error by Murray, winning the match 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.

Roger Federer advances to his 10th Wimbledon final in his illustrious career. He will get a shot in a rematch of last year's final against the best player in the world, Novak Djokovic. Djokovic defeated Gasquet in the first semifinal. Tennis fan or not, this writer recommends tuning in to the final. It is sure to be a special one.