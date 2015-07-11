Wimbledon: Serena Williams Completes The Serena Slam, Wins Wimbledon For The Sixth Time

Serena Williams has completed the 'Serena Slam' as she won Wimbledon for the 6th time, defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final 6-4, 6-4. Despite a tight start, she proved just why she is the champion that she is, finding her best tennis when it matters.

A strong start for the Spaniard

Muguruza came out firing on all cylinders, playing very aggressively. Serena was uptight, serving three double faults in the first game. The Spaniard took advantage of Serena's tightness, and converted her fourth break point to lead 1-0. What a start! Then, smart serving from the Spaniard saw her consolidate the break. Muguruza took advantage of the American's second serves to advance up the court and lead 0-30, but some crushing serves gave Serena her first hold. The world number one upped her intensity to take Muguruza's service game to deuce, but some perfectly positioned serves let the Spaniard wrap up the game.

Serena fights back

After a slow start, Serena was now involved in the match, serving a lot more aggressively, as she won a much more emphatic service game. Muguruza had to fight off a lot of second serve returns and errors started to creep into the Spaniard's game, giving Serena break point, but Muguruza saved both perfectly, with two very well-placed serves and a firing aggressive rally. What a hold, as she kept her nose in front in this first set. A very strong service game saw the American hold at love, as her level picked up.

She was still down a break, but you could sense she was getting ever closer to evening out the score. Serena was taking Muguruza's serve from inside the court, and she was able to fight off deep and hard shots from the Spaniard to win points. Serena had another two break points. The first was saved with an ace, but the American took the second to even out the scoreline in the first set 4-4. Serena had taken her level up a gear, and had found her rhythm by the end of the first set, as for the first time, she was the one edging in front. Muguruza did everything she could to hold, not backing down easily whatsoever, but when serving 4-5, the Spaniard double faulted to give Serena set point.

The world number one controlled the next point, and with a huge roar, she was back into the match, and half way to her 21st Grand Slam, taking the first set 6-4. She rose her level when it mattered, and had crawled back into this final, proving why she's a champion.

Serena held comfortably in the first game, dominating many of the points. Muguruza was able to settle back down however, with a love hold as she displayed some of her best serving. She may have been a set down, but she wasn't going to give up easily. Serena then had a disaster start to her service game, serving two double faults in a row. Deeper and deeper groundstrokes from the Spaniard sent the game to deuce, but it was Serena who was able to gain advantage with an ace. Another heavy serve down the tee let her take control and hold. Despite a rocky service game, she still edged ahead 2-1.

Muguruza feels the pressure

After a couple of errors, the American had break point. Despite Muguruza being totally calm and in control of the match at the start of the first set, she could now feel it slipping away from her. With another forehand into the net, Serena broke serve and put herself closer to that 21st grand slam title. A superior service game pushed the world number one just two games away from the Wimbledon title.

At the changeover, Muguruza had a deflated look and her game now was certainly replicating that. It seems that the daunting nature of her first grand-slam final had hit her. Another error sent the American up 30-0 on Muguruza's serve. The Spaniard sent a backhand long, and gave Serena a break point. Despite a jam-packed Centre Court, the Spaniard could not feel lonelier. One more error sent Serena up a break, and just four points away from another historic Wimbledon win.

A glimpse of hope for the rising star

The thought of a 'Serena Slam' must have hit her however, as she double faulted. A stunning point won by Muguruza, just like the rallies at the start of the match, gave her break point! She wasn't going down without a fight. Muguruza broke serve, prolonging this set, but she was still down a break. The Spaniard found her groundstrokes once more and found her aggression, as she won one of the best rallies of the match.

A simply outstanding forehand return from Serena showed her just who she was up against, though. Eventually, Muguruza held serve in a gutsy display and forced Serena to serve out The Championships once again. Serena kicked off her service game with her 8th double fault of the match, and then the Spaniard whipped a passing shot right around her! What a fight! An outstanding deep cross court return gave Muguruza break point!

It wasn't enough, though, as Serena Williams was the woman on the other side of the net. With two aces in a row, Serena had championship point. She was edging ever closer to tennis history. However, she was going to have to wait, as Muguruza won a fantastic point with a deep forehand. A forehand long sent the game back to deuce, but Muguruza won a simply phenomenal point to break serve. Muguruza was now back on serve, after being down 1-5. She started off her game though, with a double fault, and then a lucky net cord put the American two points away once again. One more error, gave Williams her second championship point.

The Serena Slam dream becomes a reality

Serena Williams is the Wimbledon champion for the sixth time, and has won her 21st grand slam title. 13 years after her first title at Wimbledon, the world number one has claimed victory once again. Serena Williams has completed her second 'Serena Slam', as she has won all of the last four majors. A tearful Garbine Muguruza received a standing ovation from the crowd. She's brought an unbelievable freshness and spark to the women's game, and her future is incredibly exciting. It's Serena, though, that lifts the Venus Rosewater Dish for the 6th time. A very special two weeks from an even more special champion.