Roger Federer: The Case For The Greatest

It was the 4th Round at Wimbledon in 2001 when six-time champion, Pete Sampras, faced off against the fifteenth seed. It was built up to be a great match, but nobody expected the young Swiss to threaten the world number one. The youngster, ranked 15th in the world, came out firing and found himself up two sets to one going into the fourth set. In a truly historic match that would be the changing of the guard, ended in Roger Federer being the victor, something we would grow used to hearing on Centre Court.

Fast forward 14 years and that young Swiss phenom is now a 17-time major champion and the longest reigning world number one in tennis history. But for some reason, people still cannot except the fact that he is the greatest tennis player of all-time...

Grand Slams

If there had to be a word to describe Roger Federer's career, that word would be "consistency." Federer has participated in 65 straight grand slams since the start of his career in 1999, none of which he retired in. His first ever title was in 2003, but his domination of the sport started in 2004. He would win the Australian Open, defeating Safin, and taking over the world number one ranking, holding it for 237 consecutive weeks. That is four and a half years of sitting at the top of men's tennis, an absolutely absurd number.

In 2004, Federer would win three of the four slams, Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Winning three of the four slams was a feat that the tennis world became accustomed to because he did this three different times.

2005 was a down year in the slams for Federer, only winning two grand slams at Wimbledon and the US Open, defending both those titles. However, Roger had perhaps the best overall season in tennis history, with an 81-4 record.

Over the 2004 and 2005 season, Federer had the ridiculous record of 155-10. The two best consecutive seasons in the history of the sport. Maybe yours truly should change the one word to describe Federer's career, it should be "historic."

In 2006, Federer was already well on his way to becoming the greatest of all-time. For a third straight year, he put up groundbreaking numbers throughout the year. He went 92-5, winning three of the four Grand Slams, still missing the long sought after Roland Garros.

2007 started out in style when Federer went and won the Australian Open without dropping a single set. Not many people can say they have done that. The third straight year winning the Australian, Wimbledon, and US Open, Federer was placing himself in a league of his own. At the age of 26, Federer had 12 Grand Slams.

For five straight years, 2004-2007, Roger won both the US Open and Wimbledon in the same year. At Wimbledon, he was the defending champion six straight years, from 2003-2007. And at the US Open, he won that title five straight years, from 2004-2008. Federer dominated the same two tournaments for half a decade, leaving no other competition with any hope that they could have a chance there.

2008 was a down year for Federer's standards. He didn't win a Grand Slam until the US Open. He still reached the semifinals or better in each of the four slams but only winning one. That is the worst statistical year for Federer since 2003.

The biggest achievements in Federer's career came in 2009 where in a month span, he broke through and won the career grand slam by winning the French Open for the first time. Then after marrying his wife and having two kids, Federer plays an epic match and defeated Andy Roddick in a battle of mental strength and passion to win his 15th grand slam title, eight years after he beat Pete Sampras on the same court. In exactly 6 years, Federer won 15 grand slams, faster than any other tennis player ever.

There was a time in his career where everybody wrote him off, specifically in mid 2010-2012. Federer only won two Grand Slams in that span. Federer's long career gave him the opportunity to play in three different generations. Roger was caught in between a changing of style in tennis. After playing serve and volley tennis in 2001, Federer was in an era where staying back and winning the point with your groundstrokes was the new type of tennis. So after having to change his game, Federer beat everybody with one of the most dangerous weapons in tennis history, his forehand.

Best Year

Percentage wise for Federer, 2005 and 2006 were his best years at an astonishing 95% win rate. In 2005, Federer won 92 matches and only lost 5. In 2006, he won 81 times and lost 4 times. A year earlier in 2004, Federer was at 93%, showing that all he did was improve. All three of those years he won at least two slams and two of those years winning three.

Dominating the World's Best

Federer has also generally dominated top ten ranked opponents during his years at the top. He’s had at least ten top-ten wins a year in eight of the last ten seasons (exceptions being 2008 and 2013). From November 2003 until January 2005, Federer did not lose to a player ranked in the top ten, a streak of twenty-four consecutive matches. He won all eighteen matches against top ten opponents in 2004. Of the ninety-five opponents Federer has faced in his career ranked in the top twenty, only fifteen have winning records against Federer. Of those fifteen, only four have more than two wins against Federer.

Since turning pro in 1998, Federer has qualified for the World Tour Finals 13 times. Starting in 2002 all the way through 2014, 13 straight years. Of those thirteen times he has played, he has won it six times. He has lost in the final of the World Tour Finals three more times.

Roger Federer isn't only the master of singles. In 2008, Federer took home the Olympic gold medal in doubles with his countryman, Stan Wawrinka. He is still searching for that gold in singles, doing so would make him the only man in history with all four Grand Slams and a gold medal in both singles and doubles. He had an opportunity in 2012 against Andy Murray, two weeks after beating him in the final to grab his 17th major title. Roger took home the silver instead.

Rivalry With Nadal

Who knows how many calendar slams Federer would have won if it weren't for his biggest rival, Rafael Nadal. Four consecutive seasons, Nadal was Federer's kryptonite on the red clay. From 2005-2008, these two met at the French Open, three of those times in the finals. For over a decade, this would become one of the biggest rivalries in not just tennis, but all of sports.

There is an on going argument that Rafa is the better player by their head-to-head record. Nadal leads Federer 23-10. Mind you, 14 of those meetings being on clay. Without a doubt, Rafael Nadal is the greatest clay court player to ever play the game. On all other surfaces, Nadal leads Federer 10-8. Even with Nadal being the best on clay, Federer has proved to be considered the second best clay court player of all-time, making the finals of the French four straight years and winning it once. Though Nadal was able to do damage to Federer, it took him three and a half years to knock him off the top of men’s tennis, and he couldn’t hold it for long before Federer took back the top spot.

Dominance at Tournaments

Nobody dominated more tournaments in their careers than Federer. Three specific tournaments come to mind; Wimbledon, Halle, and the U.S. Open. Although Halle is not a top tier tournament, it is a warm up event for Wimbledon, which provides top level competition. Of the 13 times he has played Halle, Federer has won it eight.

To make his dominance even more impressive, Federer won Masters 1000 events Madrid and Cincinnati six times each. Now move up to the Grand Slam events. When you think Roger Federer, Wimbledon comes to mind. Reason being, he won it five years in a row from 2003-2007 and another two times in 2009,2012. Federer seemed to own the U.S. Open every year he played it during his prime. 2004-2008 U.S. Open titles belonged to Roger. His consistency each and every year at these tournaments is something else.

Consistency and Mentality

If Grand Slams are the automatic measuring stick for a players success then in that case, Roger Federer is at the top of that list with 17. But even Federer agrees that is not the only way to rate greatness. Consistency and longevity play such a key role in measuring a players career. Federer has reached the most grand slam semifinals of any man (36) and has the record for most consecutive quarterfinals at 36 and a total of 45.

Even at the ripe age of 33, Federer has made it to back to back Wimbledon finals. Unfortunately for him, he has gone up against the best player in the last few years, Novak Djokovic. Being able to compete and win at this stage of his career his quite remarkable. The last seven years has been a golden age for men's tennis. With Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic all dominating tennis, Federer still finds a way, each and every year to play as consistently as he does. It doesn't look like he is slowing down either, given that he is still ranked number two in the world.

There is no denying how successful Roger Federer's career has been. He is the most dominant player to have ever played the game. His stretch of dominance from 2004-2007 was nothing we have ever seen before. A record of 315-24 averaging only six losses per year for four years. It was nearly impossible to beat this man in his prime and he is now 33 and still making people work for every victory against him. Still not many people can beat him as he is still number two in the world! Let's look back at all his achievements.

-Grand Slam Titles: 17; Singles Record 1036-234; 6 Year-End Championships

-302 Weeks at Number One (Men’s Record) and 237 Consecutive Weeks at Number One

-Only Man or Woman to Win Five Straight Titles at Two Different Grand Slams

- Most Consecutive Grand Slam Finals, Semi-Finals, Quarter-Finals and Appearances

Not convinced he's still the greatest of all-time, read Grace Cooper's take on Rafael Nadal being the greatest.