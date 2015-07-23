David Goffin: Embracing Expectations

We met David Goffin at Roland Garros in 2012 where he was the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round in a major since Dick Norman did it back in Wimbledon 1995.

Goffin's struggles

After his great performance, the Belgian continued to have strong results on the tour, but a wrist injury stopped his progress in September 2013. He lost the final part of his season, and he came back to the tour in January 2014 but had no confidence.

His career turned when he started to work with Thierry van Cleemput. With his new coach, Goffin started to play more aggressively at the base line, and he improved his two-handed backhand and started to serve and volley. They put in all their practice for the Challenger events, the perfect scenario for a player who is trying to get his confidence back.

In the second half of the season, the Belgian won three Challenger tournaments in row (Sport 1 Open, Pozan Open and the Tampare Open) before got his first crown in the ATP, defeating Dominic Thiem in the Metz final. A month later, he won his second title in Kitzbuhel where he defeated Joao Sousa.

Goffin ended the year as world number 22, won a personal best 25 matches, add-in to his two titles, another final (Basel, lost against Roger Federer) and won the ATP Comeback Player of the Year.

Goffin's 2015 season

In 2015, he has had a good season so far, especially on the grass court where he reached the final in 's-Hertogenbosch (defeated by Nicolas Mahut) and the fourth round in Wimbledon, his best performance at a Grand Slam since Paris three years ago.

After the third major, Goffin flew back to Belgium for the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup against Canada. In the tie, he won his singles match to help his country get to the semifinal where they will face Argentina.

He has had a great start to his career, reaching the finals in many tournaments then had to fight against a wrist injury. He came back and did in a great way.

This season, he has been consistent so far but now he is at a stage in his career where he'll be a top seed at a majority of tournaments and that is always a big thing. To be the favorite to win a tournament is massive and adds some pressure. However, this means that he is in a select group of players that are consistently battling for titles on tour.

Before his debut in Bastad, Goffin said that he now feels the pressure but that he will use it to improve his game. At 24 years old, the Belgian number one knows that if he is able to play from the baseline, be aggressive and hit with pace, he can beat anyone. Now, he has a lot of experience under his belt but still has to improve his serve, something that he has been working on with his coach. The positive for him is that even when he has had his best performances on clay, his game can adapt to the other surfaces.

It’s time to for Goffin to shine. He is playing his best, has a great coach in his box and with van Cleemput, he can improve his game and his mentalality. To compete against Kei Nishikori, Milos Raonic and Marin Cilic amongst the next wave of stars, he has to believe in himself and keep working.

His first challenge is to prove that he can be one of the best players and really compete for titles on the tour. Bastad is where we will see if he can deal with the pressure and validate himself as a favorite. The days when he play fine and reaches the fourth round are over because it is his time to shine.