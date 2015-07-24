Ivanovic Rehires Her Former Coach Nigel Sears

This season compared to the 2014 season has been a disappointing one for the former world number one, Ana Ivanovic.

After her impressive season in 2014 where she won 59 matches of the 77 she played and won four titles, the Serbian found herself in trouble. This season, Ivanovic has played 29 matches and won 17 of them and only went deep in one major tournament (made the semifinals at the French Open). As a consequence, she left her coach Dejan Petrovic and her fitness coach Zlatko Novkovic and started working with Mats Merkel, Adidas consultant, since the start of the French Open until her early loss at Wimbledon.

Following this, Ivanovic talked to Merkel but he was not able to work full-time with an individual player. So, the world number six rehired her former coach, Nigel Sears. She worked with him for two years (July 2011-July 2013). Apparently, she likes to make decisions in July.

Ivanovic has to defend a lot of points in the US Open Series (reached the final of Cincinnati), is she going to be able to defend them? Is this relationship going to work? Everyone is curious, so let's wait and see.

During their first tenure together, the 2008 French Open champion was going through some tough times. She was undergoing an inconsistent spell. Her serve was being tinkered with and her toss was extremely wayward (it still is now but it has gotten better). In 2011, she won the WTA Tournament of Champions.

In 2012, it was her best season with Sears. She made the quarterfinals of the US Open that year and also made the semifinal of Indian Wells. In 2013, she did not win a title as the struggles of 2011 continued and changed coaches midseason and hired Nemanja Kontic.

This is the Serb's third coaching change of the year.