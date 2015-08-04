2015 Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal Considering Playing For Spain In Their Group I Zonal Playoff Against Denmark

New world number nine Rafael Nadal is considering playing for Spain in their Davis Cup First Round Playoff in the Europe/Africa Zone. Spain is set to faceoff against Denmark between September 18-20 for a spot against Sweden in the Europe/Africa Zone 2nd Round Playoff.

The Spanish lost in their opening round of Group I play blowing a 2-0 lead to Russia. Should Spain win and then go on to defeat Sweden, they remain in Group I but a loss relegates them to Group II in an unprecedented fall from grace. The team lost in their opening round tie against Germany last year and would lose to Brazil in the World Group Playoffs which relegated them to the Zonal Groups which leads us to this peculiar scenario.

First time at the Davis Cup

The former world number one has had a phenomenal record in Davis Cup play. He was called up at 18 years old in 2004 to face off against the Czech Republic. He would go 1-2 in three rubbers but defeated Radek Stepanek in straight sets to clinch the tie. He would go on to play in the other three rubbers in his first Davis Cup triumph. Nadal scored a win in each tie except in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands where he lost in doubles while partnering Tommy Robredo.

Four-time Davis Cup champion

The former world number one would have an illustrious Davis Cup career as he was a part of four Davis Cup winning teams. 2008 was the second title, but he did not play in the final. He did go 3-0 in singles rubbers, with two of those against the Americans in the semifinals.

The Spanish retained their title the following year with a sweep of the Czechs in the final. Another year where the Spaniard went undefeated, 4-0 in all singles rubbers which includes two straight set victories over future rivals Novak Djokovic and Tomas Berdych.

2011 was the last Spanish triumph. This time out, Nadal played in all but one tie as he passed up on playing in the quarterfinals against the United States. Six victories for the 14-time Grand Slam champion that year highlighted by clinching the cup against Juan Martin del Potro in front of a raucous home crowd in Seville.

Last time Nadal was at the Davis Cup

2013 was the last year Nadal took part in Davis Cup play. Spain swept past Ukraine in the World Group Playoffs to retain their spot in the World Groups the following year. He won two rubbers.

Nadal’s Davis Cup record

As you can tell by all of his achievements, Nadal has had unprecedented success in Davis Cup play. He’s played in 15 of the ties he was nominated for. He has only one career loss in singles at 21-1 and that loss was in his first ever rubber to Czech Jiri Novak where he had a strong showing losing in straight sets, two of which were tiebreakers. His record in doubles is below .500 at 3-4, but he’s not really known for his doubles play so that was expected.

Having Nadal will clearly be a boost for Spain’s chances to remain in Group I, but it’s not a must for him to show up. Denmark’s team is not one of the strongest with three of their four core players ranked outside the top 250. Two of them are even ranked outside the top 750.

Sweden may boast a little more of a threat with Elias Ymer and Christian Lindell, but even Spain’s fourth or fifth man should be able to handle them. However as we’ve all learned, rankings are just a mere number when it comes to Davis Cup so to have someone with the experience of Nadal on the team may come in handy, no matter who the opponent is.