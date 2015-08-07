Nick Kyrgios: Have His Antics Gone Too Far?
Photo: BBC Sport

Nick Kyrgios has been labeled the bad boy of tennis due to his tempestuous demeanour, most notably during this year's Wimbledon. The 20-year-old Australian has attracted enormous amounts of attention due to his antics that continue to overshadow his ability. It appears that you either love him or you hate him. While Kyrgios himself excuses his behavior as being a 'character' others label it as completely out of order, and it appears to be getting worse.

How Is He Controversial?

During this year's Australian Open he received multiple fines for audible obscenity. During his fourth round match against Andreas Seppi, he shouted “Get off your fu**ing phone!” to a fan, and later on, “Oi! Where are you going?” to a handful of fans leaving before the end of the match. His behavior caused plenty of fury, but Kyrgios' most infamous antics came during this year's Wimbledon, and the irony is fabulous. Kyrgios' narky press conferences and brash behavior came at the most prestigious and austere tournament on tour.

Nick's first incident came in the first round where he had a run in with umpire Mohammed Layhani. The Australian threatened to stop playing after a controversial line call lost him a vital point in the third set of his match against Diego Schwartzman. "I will sit out here and wait. I'm not going to play. I'm going to get him [the tournament official] to come out, that's the rules. Are you serious right now or not?' Kyrgios demanded an official to come on court to clarify the rules. Shortly after the argument, he was heard saying 'dirty scum' in the direction of his coaching staff, but Kyrgios denies talking to anybody other than himself. He went on to win the match in straight sets, excusing the incident as getting lost in the 'heat of the moment'.

The offence that kicked off the most backlash though, was the dreaded 'tanking' in his fourth round loss to Richard Gasquet. Tanking (losing a match/game/set on purpose) is one of tennis' most despised offences. In the third game of the second set of the match, Kyrgios evidently tanked a game, failing to return any of Gasquet's serves. The crowd erupted in boo's, as any respect they still had for the Australian slipped away distastefully.

Sulky Kyrgios continued to provide plenty of entertainment, though. He decided to take one pair of his socks off (who knows why he was wearing two) at the change of ends, keeping Gasquet waiting. The umpire had a word with him calmly, but Kyrgios told him that if he were to get angry, he would have reached 'another level.' The Aussie went on to take a stab at Rafa's time between points, explaining that 'Rafa and stuff take 30 seconds in between points every time.' Not only was his accusation incorrect, but it was totally unnecessary.