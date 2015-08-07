ATP Citi Open: Alexander Zverev Comes Back To Defeat Alexandr Dolgopolov

Alexander Zverev continued his fantastic run at the Citi Open with a win over wiley Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov. The German had to go three sets once again, but an impressive showing of his resolve from coming back from a set down was really the highlight of the night for the teen. He booked his quarterfinal berth with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Dolgopolov runs away with the first set

Just like many who face off against the youngest member of the ATP’s top 100, it is their first ever matchup against the Russian-born Zverev so they use the first few games to get a look at his game. What Dolgopolov should know is that Zverev has a big game. He has absolute raw power on everything he hits so he needed to play intelligently as well as keeping it cool mentally to take this one.

The first few games of course gave each player a chance to measure their opponent. Straightforward holds for the first three games until the German cracked. He quickly fell down 0-40 before Dolgopolov finished him off at 15-40 to get up the early break in the first. He consolidated it with a hold at 15 before he ran into trouble in the seventh game.

Zverev had a chance to level the match on serve at 2-4, 30-40. However, he blew that chance as Dolgopolov kept his break lead and would add another break to capture the opening set 6-2.

Zverev captures break-filled second set

Just like in his last match against Kevin Anderson, Zverev was hoping to quickly put the first set disappointment behind him to keep alive the match. He did so right away with a break of Dolgopolov’s serve but gave it right back in the 13 point second game. The teen was forced to save four break points before he cracked as the match was level at one.

But in the blink of an eye, the German struck right back by forcing the following game to deuce and converting on his first opportunity to break to level go up 2-1. The fifth and sixth games saw both men get pushed to deuce, but there was not a single break opportunity to the disappointment of the players.

The German all but sealed the set when breaking at 30 in the seventh game and would finish the job with a love hold to force a decisive third set.

The teen seals the deal in the final set

Talk about quite the opening game with the decider on the line. 13 points to start the third set as Dolgopolov saved both break chances to get on the board first. Zverev held after saving a break point before breaking for a 2-1 lead.

Just when Dolgopolov looked out of it, he leveled the match at a set apiece and 3-all in the third by breaking Zverev’s serve. Despite that, he conceded the break immediately back to the teen as the German broke at love and would seal the match with a hold at 15 to advance to the quarterfinals. The teen now moves on to the quarterfinals where he’ll face Marin Cilic.