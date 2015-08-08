ATP Rogers Cup: The Preview Of The Key Players In Montreal

The Rogers Cup in Montreal marks the start of the US Open Series for the men. For the next two weeks the top players will battle it out in Masters events in Montreal and Cincinnati, before embarking on New York for the all-important US Open, starting on August 31st. Eight of the top 10 players will compete in Montreal for vital ranking points and momentum during a packed part of the season on the hard courts. In this preview, we analyse the top seeds, and the players likely, and less likely, to make an impact.

The Defending Champion

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga arrives in Montreal having won the title last year, his second Masters overall. The Frenchman shocked many with his excellent and unexpected performance, as he beat three of the Big Four in a single tournament. Tsonga defeated Novak Djokovic in the third round, Andy Murray in the semi-final, and Roger Federer in the final. It was arguably Tsonga's best tournament in his career in regards to his level and the players that he defeated.

Tsonga's season has been bittersweet so far. He had to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a forearm injury, but just months later at Roland Garros, he reached his second semifinal. However, the Frenchman hasn't played since his third round loss at Wimbledon, so he is likely to be lacking momentum. His win in Toronto last year was unexpected, and it's unlikely to happen for a second consecutive year. Anything can happen, but if Tsonga isn't playing his best like he was last year, or during this year's French Open, it's going to be very difficult for him to defend his title in Montreal.

Novak Djokovic- Favourite

The world number one is having an exceptional season, winning both Wimbledon and the Australian Open, and reaching the final in all tournaments except his first of the season in Doha. The Serb is way ahead of the rest of the pack in the ATP rankings, and is the first to qualify for the World Tour Finals.

Last year at the Rogers Cup, Djokovic lost to eventual champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the third round, but this is a rare occurrence. Novak is known for being one of the most consistent at the Masters events, especially those on hard courts. He's coming to Montreal supremely confident and in probably the best form of his career, so is most definitely the favourite. He's not unbeatable, proven by Stan Wawrinka's triumph against him in the French Open final, but he's as close as anyone will get to it.

Andy Murray- Favourite

The Brit is also having a fabulous season, playing well on all surfaces, and most notably, improving vastly on clay. The second seed in Montreal has won three titles so far this year, and reached the final of the Australian Open and the Miami Open. His form is good, but he suffered a shock upset in his first match at the Citi Open, losing to Teymuraz Gabashvili. We expect him to bounce back and have a good run in Montreal, however. He has a good draw, as he is in a quarter with Marin Cilic and won't meet a top five seed until the semifinal.

Stan Wawrinka- Early Exit

French Open champion Stan Wawrinka has a nightmare draw in Montreal. He's up againt Verdasco or Kyrgios in his second round, and big servers Raonic, Isner and Karlovic are in his quarter. The Swiss is often regarded as inconsistent, peaking when it matters the most, but slowing down to a halt at other times. His highlight this season was undoubtedly his victory at Roland Garros, but he's suffered multiple early exits at Masters tournaments. Last year at the Rogers Cup he lost in the third round to Kevin Anderson, another big server. This year it's probable we could see a repetition, as he has the three biggest servers of the ATP in his quarter.

Rafael Nadal- Dark Horse

Rafael Nadal has slipped down to number nine in the rankings this season, having his worst year for a decade. Nonetheless, he appears to be regaining his mojo in recent months, winning a title in Stuttgart just before Wimbledon, and Hamburg last week, his biggest win since Roland Garros 2014. His game and mentality have improved vastly since January, and although they are not up to scratch yet, a win last week will have boosted his confidence.

The Spaniard missed the entire North American hard court season last year due to an injury to his wrist, but won both Masters and the US Open in 2013. His draw is kind to him, too. He's set to meet Nishikori in the quarterfinals and Murray in the semifinal, but until then, his route seems smooth. The rest of the season is ranking point gold for Rafa, as he is only defending 180 points. He'll be looking to take every opportunity to boost his ranking.

Kei Nishikori- Dark Horse

Nishikori has won his eighth and ninth ATP titles this season, in the Memphis Open and Barcelona Open. He has suffered a calf injury during the grass court season, but seems to be back to his winning ways as today, he reached the final of the Citi Open, beating US Open champion Marin Cilic. If he is to win the title, it will be a huge confidence boost (and boost of points) for him, and it will put him in a good position coming into Montreal.

Last year, Nishikori had an infected toe, so he missed both Masters in Toronto and Cincinnati, but he bounced back and reached the final of the US Open, his first Grand Slam final. His form is good once again on the hard courts, so even though he hasn't made his mark yet this year on the big stage, he has all the weapons to do so again. He admitted that this year, he is a better player than he was in 2014, so he seems confident and ready to go.

Dominic Thiem- Dark Horse

The 21-year-old Austrian has won two titles in two weeks, and he reached the semi-final in Kitzbuhel. Thiem is a promising young talent who many tip to be the next big thing, and he's set to be 17th in the ATP rankings on Monday. He's on a roll at the moment, having won ten straight matches before falling in the semifinal to eventual champion Kohlschreiber. His draw isn't kind to him, however. He's in a quarter with Novak Djokovic, Tomas Berdych, Kevin Anderson and Grigor Dimitrov. Nonetheless, he's one to watch over the next few weeks.