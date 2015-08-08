ATP Rogers Cup: Breaking Down The Draw To The First Masters 1000 Event Of The Summer

The draw has come out for the Rogers Cup. The major headlines coming out in Montreal were that Roger Federer would not be there as well as David Ferrer missing out due to an injury. Two lucky players benefited from that greatly. Those players were Rafael Nadal and Milos Raonic.

With the withdrawal of those players, Raonic and Nadal have now received opening round byes which were given to the top eight seeds. Also with the withdrawal (of Federer), Andy Murray moves to the opposite side of the bracket as Novak Djokovic, and Kei Nishikori gets his own quarter in this first Masters 1000 event of the North American hard court season.

It’s now time to take a look at the draw as you will be seeing a breakdown of each quarter with the projected players who will come out of each section, opening round matchups to watch for, as well as predicted finalist, and champion.

Novak Djokovic’s quarter

The world number one’s quarter doesn’t look too troublesome for him to deal with. His first round match will come up against clay-court specialists Pablo Cuevas and Thomaz Bellucci. There are three qualifiers in his section plus the other top seed, Tomas Berdych. The fifth-seeded Berdych has never really given Djokovic many problems throughout their fortuitous battles in their careers. The Czech has the weapons, but the world number one is just too much for him to handle on most days.

14th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov was nursing a right shoulder injury in his three set loss to Steve Johnson at the Citi Open the other day. The player who should be on the Serb’s radar is Kevin Anderson. The South African nearly took out Djokovic at Wimbledon in the fourth round with a two sets to love lead on him, but the will and fight in Djokovic propelled him to a stunning comeback as he fueled his way to another Wimbledon title.

The first round matchup to watch for in this section is between Jack Sock and Adrian Mannarino. Sock is coming off two losses in Atlanta and in DC where he’s looked spent in those defeats. Fitness has always been one of his weaknesses so it comes to no surprise after some physical sets, he’s all but finished when it comes time to try and fight back.

Mannarino is an intriguing lefty. The Frenchman at times looks brilliant like he did earlier this year at Miami and Indian Wells making runs to the round of 16 in both. Then there are times he looks absolutely pitiful like against Jurgen Melzer at the French. This matchup could go either way, with the winner of the first set having an extreme advantage over their opponent.

An early exit last year will give motivation to the Serb to find a way to get through. He’s won all four Masters events that he’s played in this season (two on hard courts) so he’ll be looking to add a fifth to what’s been a dominant year for the world number one.

Semifinalist: Novak Djokovic

Stan Wawrinka’s quarter

The Swiss number two’s section has some serious firepower in it, and we’re not just talking serves and groundstrokes. Yes this section has the likes of powerhouse servers John Isner and Ivo Karlovic, but there are some fiery characters in this section as well.

Nick Kyrgios is back on the scene for the first time on the ATP World Tour since his Wimbledon loss to Richard Gasquet. The Aussie put on a show with and without his racket by showing off his dazzling shotmaking but also threw in a tank job in a game, hugged a ball kid, and even argued with the chair umpire for taking too long to change his socks. Then we have Jerzy Janowicz who isn’t at the level of the Aussie teen, but he does scream and get frustrated often.

This section is also home to the two Canadian boys, wildcard Vasek Pospisil and eighth-seeded Milos Raonic. Pospisil will meet a qualifier in his opener and could have a potential Citi Open quarterfinal rematch in the second round against John Isner. Raonic, the last man to receive a bye as the eight seed as stated earlier, will get Karlovic or Janowicz in his opening match so be alert for tiebreaker watch should the former and Raonic square off.

With all the top names and quirky characters in this section, it’s been well overlooked that Richard Gasquet, the 11 seed, and Jeremy Chardy square off in the opening round for this section’s match to watch for. The Frenchman was just defeated by Jack Sock in a gut wrenching three set loss where he was up a set and break in the second before the American stormed back to take the match.

Chardy is another of this French contingency who seem to get overshadowed. He’s an above average player with solid groundstrokes but his backhand is the bigger of the two shots. He’ll be there every now and again to make a deep the second week of a Grand Slam or maybe a quarter of a Masters but he’s more likely to win a 250 event week in, week out.

Most of this discussion has been about the players in Wawrinka’s section rather than the man himself. He has been cleared by doctors to play at the Rogers Cup after pulling out from Gstaad a couple weeks ago due to a shoulder injury which doesn’t bode well that he’s back at a major event for his first tournament back. Milos Raonic is probably licking his chops at another opportunity for a fantastic showing in the biggest tournament in his home country. This is his chance to repeat that feat.

Semifinalists: Milos Raonic

Kei Nishikori’s quarter

This looks to be the weakest of the four quarters as anyone could find their way into the semifinals without much of a challenge when looking at this section at first glance. Kei Nishikori will face wildcard Frank Dancevic or a solid Pablo Andujar in his opener. Andujar has been playing mostly clay events before heading to Canada while Nishikori was at the Citi Open. Hard courts don’t take long to get adjusted to but when you’re playing on clay then going to hard, it might take some time.

Despite this being a relatively easy draw, Nishikori did pick up an injury to his leg in his Citi Open semifinal match against Marin Cilic. Keep an eye out for more news on that.

Rafael Nadal is the potential quarterfinal opponent for last year’s US Open runner-up. The 2013 Rogers Cup champion nursed a shoulder injury in the Hamburg final. He was spinning his first serves in from about 90-100 MPH. That may have worked against second-tier opposition in Germany but that will not cut it against the best of the best. His first match (against wildcard Filip Peliwo or Sergiy Stakhovsky) will be the indicator of how he’s serving. If he can get up to 110-120 MPH, he’ll be in good shape knowing he has confidence coming off of that Hamburg title.

Gilles Simon and David Goffin are the other seeded men in this section. Goffin has been slugging it out on the clay events post-Wimbledon due to the points he had to defend there from last year. Simon was impressive at Wimbledon taking out Tomas Berdych in dominating fashion at the All-England Club. The Frenchman is capable of going deep into Masters events because his game is predicated on deep, solid groundstrokes and consistency. He doesn’t have a go-to weapon, but when you’re as consistent as he is, you’ll force your opponent to go for more to shorten the points.

The first round matchup to look for is between Steve Johnson and David Goffin. The American is probably one of the hottest players coming into Montreal. Johnson has had strong showings at the BB&T Atlanta Open and the Citi Open while Goffin also had an impressive showing in Gstaad where he was taken out by fellow young gun Dominic Thiem in the final.

These two players could not be more opposite. The Belgian is strong on both wings with his backhand used as a weapon often while Johnson is the prototypical American who can get cheap points on his serve and forehand but has no backhand whatsoever. Goffin prefers slower courts with his best career results coming on clay courts, and Johnson thrives on hard courts. A contrast of styles brings us to the intriguing conclusion that this match could very well go the distance.

A shaky and potentially injured Nadal, a potentially injured Nishikori, and Goffin, who has a poor hard court record in North America, means that a dark horse could sneak out of this section. Sam Querrey, Andreas Seppi, and Viktor Troicki are all capable enough to put it together for a few days in a row to get to the semifinals. However, the Frenchman has been a consistent threat all year and he’ll be itching to achieve his best result this year at a Masters event this year.

Semifinalist: Gilles Simon

Andy Murray’s quarter

British number one Andy Murray was one of the major beneficiaries of Federer’s withdrawal which was mentioned earlier. He avoids having to see his fellow Big Four rival who cooly dispatched him at Wimbledon with ease and avoids seeing Djokovic until the final should they both get there. He’s got the most difficult of the opening round matchups of the top four meeting the winner of Tommy Robredo and Feliciano Lopez.

Lopez is on a downslide trend as of late, but Robredo and Murray have had some phenomenal matches in their recent history with the most memorable coming in Valencia, a home tournament for Robredo, as the Brit took him out in three grueling sets. Robredo even had a memorable gesture before shaking hands, jokingly “flipping the birds” at Murray for defeating him in back-to-back finals saving multiple match points in each match.

Marin Cilic, the reigning US Open champion, is the projected quarterfinalist to face the world number three. He’s just coming off of a disappointing three set loss to Nishikori in the Citi Open semifinals in a tournament where he never looked at his best. He looked very vulnerable in all his matches but looked most vulnerable against Querrey. He was let off by the American’s poor shot choices in both tiebreakers which allowed him to take the match in straight sets. He’s got an interesting second round matchup with quirky Bernard Tomic should the 22-year-old Aussie defeat Joao Sousa.

Defending champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is given a difficult task at hand taking on Croatian young gun Borna Coric. The Croat has the weaponry to make things challenging for Tsonga especially if the defending champ is having an off day.

The matchup to watch for in the first round is between tennis’ two unconventional yet entertaining characters… Fabio Fognini and Gael Monfils. On their day, both men are quite extraordinary. They put on a show with their exceptional shot making and are capable of beating anyone on any given day. On some days though, they look disinterested and even look like they “tank” it. However knowing they are facing one another, be prepared for one of the most compelling matchups of the year.

Murray is coming off a horrendous showing at the Citi Open where he lost in his opening match to Teymuraz Gabashvili but expect him to rebound in Canada where a strong showing moves him closer to surpassing Roger Federer for world number two.

Semifinalist: Andy Murray

Semifinals:

Novak Djokovic defeats Milos Raonic

Andy Murray defeats Gilles Simon

Finals:

Novak Djokovic defeats Andy Murray