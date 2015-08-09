Is Grigor Dimitrov Too Stubborn To Have A Coach? What Does That Mean For Him?

For Grigor Dimitrov, 2014 was a great year. He reached his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon, beating defending champion Andy Murray, but eventually losing to world number one Novak Djokovic. During that year, he won three titles, all of which came on different surfaces. 2014 was a coming out party for Dimitrov, and the future appeared to be bright. After Wimbledon, his relationship with his coach, Roger Rasheed looked to be going strong. They were approaching one year of working together, and Dimitrov was finding success.

However, once 2015 started, a different story was told. In the 2015 Australian Open, he made it to just the fourth round. At the Indian Wells Masters in March, he lost in the third round. Dimitrov’s early round losses carried over into the clay court season, beginning in April.

At the French Open, where his best result was reaching the third round back in 2013, the Bulgarian was defeated in the first round, despite being a top 10 seed. The struggles kept coming, as he lost in the third round at Wimbledon.

After the 2015 Wimbledon Championships, Grigor decided to part ways with his coach of a year and a half, Roger Rasheed. This is in June, and Grigor has not found a new coach. It is questionable by Dimitrov to not have a coach, after seeing his struggles this season.

Since Grigor has not found a coach, a question arises…

Is Grigor Dimitrov too stubborn to have a coach?

Grigor Dimitrov is very calm on the court, and he has had minimal outbursts. However, when he does have outbursts, they are quite large. Remember earlier this year when he broke his racket against Andy Murray?

Just based on his personality on the court, and the type of press conferences he has, it is evident that Grigor Dimitrov thinks very highly of himself. To an extent, more than he should.

Of course, there are other possibilities as to why he does not have a coach. He may just not have found someone he is comfortable with. He may not have been able to agree on a salary with a coach. However, Dimitrov has shown to be slightly cocky, and that is probably a key reason why he does not have a coach just yet.

What does this decision mean for Dimitrov?

This is a interesting debate because it is impossible to know if/when the Bulgarian will have a coach. Of course, it is very possible that this decision will cost him in the long run because he is not going to have a voice of reason. However, he could get a coach tomorrow, and a big deal has been made about nothing.

Overall, it is impossible to tell what Grigor Dimitrov is up to, therefore it is very difficult to analyze what he is doing. All of that said, if Dimitrov does not have a coach by the US Open, he will struggle. If he gets a coach sooner than later, he will be much better off in the long run..